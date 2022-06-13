IAR Systems accelerates innovation for solutions based on Arm Cortex-M85 processor

IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm supports the new Arm Cortex-M85 processor, helping developers create powerful embedded development solutions for future IoT, smart home and AI/ML applications

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the world leader in software and services for embedded development, today announced the latest version of the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench® for Arm. Version 9.30 extends its wide support of Arm® cores by adding support for the latest high-performance Arm Cortex®-M85 processor.

"For developers to innovate and succeed in a diverse and growing IoT and embedded market, a robust ecosystem of software and tools is required," said Mohamed Awad, vice president of IoT and Embedded at Arm. "Arm's highest performance Cortex-M processor is now available on Arm Virtual Hardware, and combined with offerings like IAR Systems' latest toolkit, we are simplifying and accelerating the development cycle."

"Thanks to our close collaboration with Arm, we enable early technology adoption of the new Cortex-M85 processor, bringing exciting use cases for future embedded applications with AI at the endpoint," said Anders Holmberg, CTO, IAR Systems. "With the latest Arm tools release, we are once again proving our long-lasting commitment of continuously supporting both the ecosystem and our customers with the tools they need today and the solutions they might need tomorrow."

IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is the preferred embedded software development solution for thousands of developers worldwide. With the powerful code optimization capabilities, developers can get the most out of the performance of the chosen MCU while at the same time keeping the application as power efficient as possible. The solution also provides extensive debugging and analysis possibilities such as static and runtime analysis tools, complex code and data breakpoints, runtime stack analysis, call stack visualization, code coverage analysis and integrated monitoring of power consumption. In the latest release, the tools also support Arm Cortex-M Custom Instructions. For efficient automated workflows, IAR Build Tools for Arm enable cross platform-based frameworks and large-scale deployments of critical software building and testing.

IAR Systems is exhibiting at embedded world 2022, Hall 4, Stand 4-240 (June 21-23, 2022 / Nuremberg, Germany). More information about IAR Systems' complete offering for Arm is available at www.iar.com/arm.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, I-jet, I-jet Trace, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

IAR Systems Contacts

Rafael Taubinger, Senior Product Marketing Manager, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: rafael.taubinger@iar.com

Jesper Andersson - Rydåker, CMO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: jesper.andersson-rydaker@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/386/3582672/1590721.pdf IAR_EW_ARM_220613_FINAL https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/i/pr-iarembeddedworkbench-armcortex-m85-support-press,c3059291 PR IAREmbeddedWorkbench ArmCortex-M85 support press https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/i/iarembeddedworkbench-9-30-screenshot,c3059292 IAREmbeddedWorkbench 9 30 screenshot https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/i/anders-holmberg,c3059293 anders holmberg

View original content:

SOURCE IAR Systems