THE BALTIMORE BANNER LAUNCHES LOCALLY-OWNED, NONPROFIT DIGITAL NEWS PUBLICATION

BALTIMORE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baltimore Banner, a multi-platform news organization established by The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, today announced the launch of its digital news publication. The publication will bring trustworthy, locally-owned news to the community as it works to develop a sustainable business model for local news.

Late last year, Maryland businessman Stewart Bainum, Jr. and his family announced the founding of the Venetoulis Institute of Local Journalism, with a goal to launch The Baltimore Banner in the summer of 2022. Today, The Banner has 42 journalists on staff that will provide solutions-based reporting covering state and local government, arts and culture, criminal justice and education. The Banner expects to have approximately 70 reporters and editors by the end of year, which will make it the largest newsroom in Maryland.

"We established The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism to reinvigorate local news through nonprofit ownership and to bring trustworthy, locally-owned news to the Baltimore region," said Stewart Bainum, Jr., Chairman. "I know Ted would be enormously proud of today's launch of The Baltimore Banner, but he would also say that our work is just beginning. I'm grateful to the collective team, countless supporters, and the talented professional journalists for their tireless effort and commitment to the publication over these past few months. The work we are doing has never been more important for our community and our democracy."

"Our growing team of journalists has already begun covering stories that matter to the residents of Baltimore and the region" said Kimi Yoshino, Editor in Chief. "Consistent with our mission, our reporting will go deeper as we examine and re-examine issues, look for solutions and highlight arts and lifestyle stories that will help strengthen and inspire our community."

"While today is the culmination of a two-year journey to bring a news organization to Baltimore that tells the varied stories of its different communities, it also marks the first day in a long journey towards sustainability," said Imtiaz Patel, Chief Executive Officer, Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism. "Thanks to Stewart's generous gift, we can start having an impact immediately with a newsroom at scale. How well we serve the communities of Baltimore will be how we will judge our success."

Along with staffing veteran journalists such as Justin Fenton, Liz Bowie and Tim Prudente, Managing Editor Andrea K. McDaniels and Deputy Managing Editor Richard Martin, The Banner established a "Creatives in Residence" program, which aims to amplify the work of artists and writers from the Baltimore region, and will feature work from D. Watkins, Kondwani Fidel, Kerry Graham, and Mikea Hugley, among others.

The launch of The Banner comes nearly a month after the announcement of a joint operating agreement with Your Public Radio (WYPR) 88.1FM, Baltimore's NPR news station that will allow the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the state.

About The Baltimore Banner

The Baltimore Banner is a multi-platform news operation, covering a broad range of topics from local government to culture and the arts. The Baltimore Banner was created by The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a nonprofit organization founded in 2021 to bring high-quality local journalism to the Baltimore metro area.

