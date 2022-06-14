BioVigil Announces VigilMax™ Analytics: Robust, Agile, and Flexible Analytics Platform available in an Electronic Hand Hygiene Solution

ANN ARBOR, Mich. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVigil, a leader in electronic hand hygiene solutions, announced today the availability of VigilMax™ Analytics – the most agile and granular data platform available in an electronic hand hygiene solution. VigilMax™ Analytics solves the problem of hunting for the data hospitals want, managing and marrying different spreadsheets, reformatting data and charts and wasting time doing data entry for items that should already be standardized.

It was exciting to see their eyes light up at the new capabilities we are providing for the entire staff.

VigilMax™ Analytics provides quick access and to your organization's BioVigil and integrated systems activity, allowing you to view and analyze a wealth of data related to hand hygiene. Details about hand hygiene opportunities (HHO's), room entries and exits, time spent in rooms and instances of cross contamination are a click away. The ease of access and ability to drill down to the smallest data point supports Data Scientists, Infection Prevention, Quality and Compliance Leaders, and Clinical Leaders in countless scenarios, including Outbreaks. Data is easily exported for additional analysis and can be used to create graphs or be combined with other data sets.

Shawn Elkin, Infection Prevention Manager at Kaweah Health, described VigilMax™ Analytics as making hand hygiene attractive. He explained, "Hand hygiene monitoring can be evaluated at a macro- and micro-level working from department down to specific room entries, empowering managers to act and react using objective data, rather than simply sharing opinions to effect necessary change."

Sanjay Gupta, President and CEO at BioVigil, is pleased VigilMax™Analytics provides what customers really need when it comes to analytics. "When we started discussing with customers, it was exciting to see their eyes light up at the new capabilities we are providing for the entire staff. Typically, a system of this caliber is only used by data scientists or analysts, but we've been able to create a user-friendly version that is attractive to all hospital staff."

VigilMax™ Analytics is available now and included in all subscriptions of BioVigil's Electronic Hand Hygiene Solution.

About BioVigil:

BioVigil is a leader in electronic hand hygiene monitoring. Innovating since 2012, BioVigil uses technology to increase hand hygiene compliance in healthcare facilities resulting in decreased healthcare acquired infections (HAIs), improved patient engagement, accessibility to data insights provider teams need, and improved Leapfrog Group grades. Learn more at https://biovigil.com/

