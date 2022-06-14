Firstlight Media Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Firstlight Media today announced that it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment.

Firstlight Media was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, including: driving joint customer success in new markets and business models; spurring the adoption of cloud-based workflows and platforms; and laying the groundwork for innovations that advance the technical and product capabilities of OTT and Google Cloud.

Firstlight Media teamed with Google Cloud to help India's aha transform from a regional, Telugu-language service to a "glocal" powerhouse that delivers distinctive storefronts in local languages and using regional currency, without the time and cost investment of starting from scratch. Within 10 months of the initial agreement, aha 2.0 migrated its Telugu service to the new, enhanced Firstlight Media platform running on Google Cloud, and launched an entirely new Tamil service – both using the same backend.

"We're proud to recognize Firstlight Media as our Industry Partner of the Year for Media & Entertainment, based on their deep knowledge and evident experience in helping customers across the media and entertainment industry succeed," said Bronwyn Hastings, VP of Global ISV Partnerships and Channels, Google Cloud. "Firstlight Media has demonstrated strong technical and service capabilities over this past year, and we look forward to expanding our work together to help media and entertainment organizations digitally transform their businesses."

"Google Cloud's robust, feature-rich ecosystem and its eagerness to push the boundaries of cloud-native OTT are directly aligned with Firstlight Media's objectives," said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer and co-founder of Firstlight Media. "We're honored to be a Google Cloud Partner of the Year and look forward to continuing to work closely with Google Cloud to take transformative new OTT capabilities from vision to reality."

Firstlight Media's platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability, and security. Forward-looking OTT providers are using the Firstlight Media platform to deliver services with the flexibility and the agility of the cloud, while equaling or exceeding the reliability and high performance of broadcast.

Firstlight Media is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative Gen5 architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Firstlight Media is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit firstlight.ai .

