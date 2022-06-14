IT'S O-FISH-IAL: OUTDOOR RETAILER CATCH CO. UNVEILS ITS FIRST EXPERIENTIAL RETAIL STORE, KARL'S FISHING & OUTDOORS

Digitally native Catch Co. opens Karl's Fishing & Outdoors in Fort Worth, marking a new retail journey for the brand

CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Karl's Fishing & Outdoors opens in WestBend Shopping Center in Fort Worth, Texas. (PRNewswire)

Karl's Fishing & Outdoors, a brand revered by outdoor enthusiasts, announced today the opening of its first brick-and-mortar store located at 1621 River Run, Fort Worth, Texas. The direct-to-consumer digital platform, created for both novice and seasoned anglers, is marking a new chapter in its journey with the opening of an immersive and memorable retail experience that allows visitors to enjoy the outdoors in an entirely new way.

"Karl's Fishing & Outdoors promises to deliver an experience that hasn't been seen in the outdoor category."

Located in WestBend, a 278,000-square-foot retail, office and dining destination in Fort Worth's University District with trails leading to the Trinity River, Karl's Fishing & Outdoors is a 2,500-square-foot storefront that combines retail with engaging, hands-on experiences. The interactive store features best-in-class products for fishing and outdoor buffs. Ideally located on the Clear Fork of the Trinity River, the store will host fishing lessons and meetups, including philanthropic events and entertainment.

"When we started Catch Co. 10 years ago, our goal was to help people discover quality products that would help them get outside and enjoy nature," said Ross Gordon, founder and CEO of Catch Co., Karl's Fishing & Outdoors parent company. "Opening our first Karl's Fishing & Outdoors store takes our mission to the next level by creating a shared space for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts to connect, learn about new products and ultimately embrace their passion for the outdoors."

The store design features interactive, tech-enabled experiences that demonstrate how products are used to catch fish, such as interactive displays that let you touch and feel baits and see how they act underwater. Shoppers can choose from a variety of leading brands like Mystery Tackle Box, The Googan Squad, BioSpawn, 10,000 Fish, HUK, Shimano, Daiwa, Lew's and others. Products include rods, reels, tackle, kits, tools, fly fishing gear, kayaks, apparel and outdoor lifestyle items.

"The Karl's Fishing & Outdoors flagship store promises to deliver an experience that hasn't been seen in the outdoor category," said Teeg Stouffer, director of retail experience, Catch Co. "The clean, simple design and tech-enhanced features make it an intimidation-free shopping experience – even for those who are new to fishing and outdoor activities – or the perfect place to find a gift for the outdoorsperson in your life."

The storefront will host a variety of grand opening events, starting with today's ribbon cutting hosted by Karl Von Dibble, "chief fishing officer" and the brand's larger-than-life personality. Influencers and fishing celebrities will also make appearances, and the brand's eye-catching Bassmobile, a 40-foot bass on wheels, will be on site to add to the fun Thursday through Sunday. In celebration of the opening, the shoppers will have access to exclusive giveaways and special offers:

On both Saturday and Sunday, the first 25 shoppers will receive a limited-edition Googan Squad Texas Flag Contender lure and sticker. Thereafter, the collectible will be on sale for $29.99 or $20.99 for Karl's Club Members.

Visitors may sign up for free Karl's Club 30-Day trial memberships and take advantage of Karl's Club pricing (up to 30% off in-store and online)

Customers will receive a free limited-edition Googan Squad Texas decal with any purchase, a pack of 10,000 Fish Yoto Worms with any purchase over $25 and a free Googan Squad Clickbait with any purchase over $50 (while supplies last).

Visitors will have the opportunity to enter to win a BOTE Lono Kayak ( $1,749 value).

Karl's plans to roll out stores in other locations throughout the U.S., with its second location at Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minn. slated for later this year.

Find more grand opening details at www.shopkarls.com/fort-worth. To learn more about Karl's Fishing & Outdoors and join the Karl's Club, visit ShopKarls.com. Follow along with over 3 million anglers on the brand's @CatchCo, @MysteryTackleBox and @KarlsBaitandTackle social channels on all platforms.

About Catch Co.

Founded in 2012 by fishing enthusiast Ross Gordon, Catch Co. is on a mission to 'rescue people from the indoors' with the best products, content, and shopping experiences in all of fishing. Catch Co. is best known for its innovative commerce brands Mystery Tackle Box, the original monthly subscription box of lures and tackle, and Karl's Bait & Tackle, a membership-based ecommerce platform. The company has also developed some of the industry's most innovative and engaging brands, including BioSpawn, 10,000 Fish, and collaborated with The Googan Squad to bring many of their industry leading products to market. For more information and inspiration to get outside, visit www.catchco.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Catch Co.