Jeremiah's Italian Ice Named One of 2022's Top Food Franchises by Entrepreneur

ORLANDO, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice – the hottest brand in the frozen dessert category– was recognized as one of the Top Food Franchises in 2022 by Entrepreneur. The ranking, which is featured in the summer issue of Entrepreneur's StartUps magazine and on Entrepreneur.com, highlights the best food-related franchises, across 31 categories, that applied for the 2022 Franchise 500 ranking. Jeremiah's Italian Ice was ranked No. 2 in the Frozen Desserts- Miscellaneous category.

(PRNewsfoto/Jeremiah’s Italian Ice) (PRNewswire)

"Jeremiah's Italian Ice has really become a close-knit family and receiving this type of recognition from Entrepreneur sends a strong message to everyone involved in our brand's journey," said CEO and Founder, Jeremy Litwack. "We are proud to have solidified our place as a national leader in the frozen desert category and look to continue building upon the strong franchise system we have built in the years to come."

The Top Food Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. To compile this ranking, Entrepreneur gathered the top 200 restaurant and retail food franchises, ranked within their respective categories (e.g. Acai Bowls, Pizza, Candy, Sports Bars, etc.) from this year's submissions. They are ranked based on the scores they received in the 2022 Franchise 500 evaluation process, which examines each brand based on 150+ data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

"Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises list shows just how much growth food-related businesses have seen recently," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "Highlighting 200 franchises across 31 various food-related categories shows the extraordinary growth and diversity of options available to today's entrepreneurs."

To view Jeremiah's Italian Ice in the full ranking pick up the summer issue of Entrepreneur's StartUps magazine on newsstands now, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topfood/2022.

About Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With over 75 locations currently operating throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas with more states in the way, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who've led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world's largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a "Results Focused" Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jeremiah’s Italian Ice