Mundo Hispanico Becomes MundoNow in Move to Reach New Generation of U.S. Latinos

America's Evolving Hispanic Population Drives Rebrand to Emerge as Largest Bilingual Digital Media Platform in the USA

ATLANTA, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mundo Hispanico, the largest certified-minority-owned bilingual and bicultural digital media platform in the USA, announced today it is rebranding to MundoNow in a move to reach the newly dominant 55 percent of America's Latino population that identifies as either bilingual/bicultural or English-language preferred.

The rebrand addresses an evolution among U.S. Latinos that opt for English over Spanish as their primary language but are simultaneously proud of and loyal to their Latino heritage.

"It's no secret that the Latino population in the United States is now one of our nation's dominant cultural forces, but what most do not realize is that it's also fundamentally changing," said MundoNow CEO Rene Alegria.

Just 28 percent of Latinos in the U.S. are Spanish-language dominant per the 2020 Census, and that number is shrinking, said Alegria about the official statistic that served as one of the primary drivers for the name change as well as increasing the platform's already robust English-language content production.

"A new generation of Latinos is flexing its impact within our community. Comprised of Latinos who either immigrated to the U.S. as children, or are American-born, this group is now our community's driving force. They are culturally hungry to connect with their heritage and desire the option to watch and read content in both English and Spanish. MundoNow's rebrand addresses this need and provides culturally authentic content in two languages," Alegria said.

"Over the past few years, the Hispanic community has expanded and evolved significantly," said Gonzalo Del Fa, President of GroupM Multicultural and agency partner. "Latinos today are demanding engaging, fresh, and culturally relevant content on trusted channels, like Mundo, that value the unique U.S. Hispanic experience. To create a more vibrant media marketplace, it is important to enhance the consumer experience with content that reaches across generations and languages. MundoNow offers a space, beyond just the incredible representation, where cultural attributes are abundant for Latino presence, and inclusive for all consumers, because of the breadth of the programming in both English and Spanish languages."

With its roots in print, the company grew to be one of the longest serving and trusted content voices for the Hispanic population in the United States. Now 42 years later and counting, the company is digital-first in its operation, with plans for growth in podcasting and streaming.

MundoNow began to publish original content in English during the summer of 2020. The content began to grow organically, and of 10 million total unique users per month, now generates almost 2 million of those and growing. It now accounts for 20 percent of the overall MundoNow user base.

"The name and format of our platform will now reflect who we're producing content for and who is logging on," Alegria continued. "Today's audiences expect more than just information. They want to be inspired and engaged, and that's what MundoNow will provide for them."

The Latino Numbers

According to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau population estimate, there are 62.1 million Hispanics living in the United States , representing 19 percent of the U.S. total population.

Third generation Latinos who don't speak Spanish at all now make up 17 percent of the overall Latino community.

The total percentage of Latinos that are bilingual or prefer culturally focused English content is now just slightly over 70 percent.

Total purchasing power of the U.S. Hispanic market has reached $2 Trillion .

About MundoNow/Mundo Hispanico

One of the few certificated-minority-owned digital platforms with a national reach, and whose largest markets include New York, California, Texas, Arizona and Georgia, as well as growing pockets throughout the Southeast and Midwest. The site generates 10 million unique visitors each month, along with 70+ million pageviews and 250+ million served ad impressions. Winner of 16 total Emmy's in three years, MundoNow has its roots in print, starting out as a Spanish-language newspaper in 1979.

With its deep roots in the Latino community, MundoNow's mission is to empower, inform and bring purpose to the online Latino community, visit www.mundonow.com .

