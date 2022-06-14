Office Evolution Continues Growth Across the U.S. with New Openings

Nation's Largest Locally-Owned and Operated Coworking Provider Announces Locations in Key Markets

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While companies throughout the U.S. look for new ways to maintain productivity, innovation, and connection in remote work settings, Office Evolution® has provided them with the perfect solution. The brand is continuing its rapid national expansion through the announcement of several new locations expected to open in 2022. These new additions will be located in New Jersey, Texas, Idaho, and Michigan and will work towards fulfilling the brand's goal of providing accessible coworking spaces across the country. The new Office Evolution locations will be making their debut in:

(PRNewsfoto/Office Evolution) (PRNewswire)

Open in June at 14150 Huffmeister Rd, Cypress TX

Open in June at 1 Tower Center Boulevard, Suite 1510, East Brunswick NJ

Opening in July at 100 Matawan Road, Matawan NJ

Opening in July at 408 S. Eagle Road, Suite 205, Eagle ID

Opening in August at 801 W Big Beaver Road, Suite 300, Troy MI

"Over the past two years, we have seen the business landscape shift in ways that promote both employee retention and satisfaction," said Mark Hemmeter, Founder and President of Office Evolution. "Small business growth is skyrocketing, and there is no one better to help small businesses in achieving their goals than Office Evolution's franchise owners. It is this dedication and passion for helping business owners and remote workers strive to reach their potential that drives us to continue growing so we can serve new communities across the country."

Members benefit from being part of a nation-wide network of coworking locations where they have access to 73 other business locations in 25 states when travelling. Office Evolution is part of the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) Coworks™ division, which provides the largest privately owned affiliated coworking network of flexible office space franchises in the world.

"These new locations are in communities that are outperforming their states, on average, in business growth, income, education and homeownership," said Jason Anderson, President of Coworks, "Office Evolution will support and contribute to their continued success."

Demand for these spaces, located in diverse markets throughout the U.S., has increased substantially in recent months. This demand has been experienced as businesses of all sizes continue shifting their focus towards flexible workspaces to get out of the home while avoiding the expenses and restrictions inherent in traditional office leases. This transition from traditional workspaces to more flexible options in suburban markets has positioned Office Evolution perfectly for ongoing growth.

For more information about Office Evolution, please visit: www.officeevolution.com.

About Office Evolution

Office Evolution® (OE), a shared workspace – coworking environment, cultivated on the principles of 'Ohana', the Hawaiian tradition referencing family working towards a common goal. OE was founded in 2003 in Boulder, Colorado by Mark Hemmeter a lifelong entrepreneur and real estate enthusiast from Hawaii. In 2022, Office Evolution joined Coworks™ the largest privately held affiliated coworking franchise network on the planet, associated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG), a successful community of affiliated brands and consultants. Office Evolution is serious about supporting small business owners – the Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers who dare to chase their passions. For more information about Office Evolution, visit www.officeevolution.com and for information about franchise opportunities visit www.officeevolution.com/development.

About Coworks

Coworks™ specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, Coworks was founded in 2021 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about Coworks, visit www.coworksllc.com.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group™ (UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.™, FranchiseMart®, Franchise Real Estate™, Fully Promoted®, Preveer™ (formerly Resource Operations International), Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks™ division consisting of Network Lead Exchange™(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze®, Jon Smith Subs®, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

