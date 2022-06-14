Riverside Partners' Portfolio Company, Syner-G BioPharma Group, Appoints Ron Kraus as CEO

BOSTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Partners, a Boston based private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, Syner-G BioPharma Group ("Syner-G" or the "Company"), a leading provider of consulting services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, has appointed Ron Kraus as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Kraus has more than 25 years of experience leading life sciences companies, including global responsibility for customer strategy, sales, operations, and various support functions. Prior to joining Syner-G, Ron was Chief Operating Officer at Cytel where he contributed to the exponential growth and enhanced profitability of their Services business. In addition to his leadership experience at Cytel, Mr. Kraus spent two decades at Parexel International in roles of increasing responsibility. During his tenure as the Global Head of Parexel Consulting, a product development consultancy, he led the development and execution of a strategy that drove robust expansion and launched new services, both through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Mr. Kraus succeeds Syner-G's founder, Prabu Nambiar, PhD, MBA, RAC, as CEO. Dr. Nambiar is excited to continue his work at Syner-G with a focus on clients, corporate strategy, and promoting business growth. Dr. Nambiar led Syner-G through a rapid growth phase, including the late 2021 acquisition of Impact Pharmaceutical Services, a highly successful medical writing, regulatory strategy, and regulatory publishing provider.

In announcing Mr. Kraus's appointment, Dr. Nambiar remarked, "I couldn't be more excited and pleased to welcome Ron to the Syner-G family. To meet our future strategic needs, we were very rigorous in our search for our next CEO, and I am extremely confident that Ron is the right person, at the right time, to lead Syner-G in its mission to become the preeminent provider of pharmaceutical consulting services worldwide."

"When looking for Syner-G's next CEO, we knew there were big shoes to fill," said Craig Stern, a member of Syner-G's board of directors and a General Partner at Riverside. "Prabu has led Syner-G from its inception to where it is today – a thriving company of more than 200 employees and close to 200 active clients – he will continue to work full time with the business going forward. The bar was extremely high, and we were focused on finding a leader who has relevant experience, strong domain knowledge, and possesses the right values. We found that person in Ron Kraus."

"We are thrilled to have Ron join the Syner-G team to lead the next phase of the Company's growth," said David Belluck, a member of Syner-G's board of directors and a General Partner at Riverside. "Ron is a proven leader with deep domain knowledge in pharmaceutical consulting, excellent experience in sales and operations, and an outstanding track record of scaling pharma services businesses. Under Ron's leadership, we are confident the Company will continue to grow organically as well as actively pursue complementary acquisitions, while helping our clients bring revolutionary treatments and products to patients."

"I am humbled to be chosen to lead this extraordinary organization into the future," Mr. Kraus said. "And I thank Prabu and all of the Syner-G team for the excellent foundation that they've established. Syner-G has experienced strong growth, underpinned by high quality services and a reputation for scientific excellence. I see the immense potential of what this team has created, and I am inspired by the collaboration and hard work that's been invested. I am looking forward to working with this talented team and am committed to being a good steward of that investment."

Based in Boston, MA, Syner-G is a leading provider of customized CMC, regulatory strategy, medical writing, and regulatory submissions and publishing solutions and services, supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the therapeutic spectrum and complete drug development lifecycle. For more information, visit www.synergbiopharma.com.

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing out of its sixth fund. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. Today, Riverside Partners manages about $1.1 billion of equity capital and seeks to make investments in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $15 million. For more information, please visit www.riversidepartners.com.

