TO COMMEMORATE NATIONAL FLAG DAY, FELMAN PRODUCTION HONORS LOCAL VETERANS WHO FOUGHT TO PROTECT ALL THAT IT STANDS FOR

LETART, W.Va., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Flag Day, Felman Production, a Letart, WV-based metallurgy manufacturing company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber employing dozens of West Virginia workers, recently announced $5,000 in support for local Mason County veteran organizations.

Felman Production Plant Manager Vitaliy Anosov was joined yesterday by Chris Brinker, President of United Steelworkers Local 5171, and veterans from the community as Anosov presented a $2,500 donation on behalf of the company to the American Legion Post 23 to support the Mason County Veterans Memorial. Felman Production also announced a $2,500 donation to the VFW Post 9926, based in Point Pleasant, WV. The proposed Mason County Veterans Memorial Park would include the names of all the servicemen and servicewomen from Mason County, and it would be located diagonally across from Farmers Bank in the city of Mason, WV and next to the Bridge of Honor that connects Mason County, WV and Meigs County, OH.

"The American flag is the national symbol of liberty, strength, opportunity, and unity," said Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of Felman Production in a joint statement. "What better way to commemorate Flag Day than to provide support to local veterans in our community who risked their lives for our country, and to support the Mason County Veterans Memorial, which will bring recognition and honor to fallen servicemen and women from the area."

Today's announced donation follows a long history of Felman Production supporting the local community. In April, Felman Production and CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a Calvert City, Kentucky-based mining and metals company also led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, provided $25,000 in support to five local nonprofit organizations that provide critical food and meal services as well as family services to hundreds of families in their communities. In January, Felman Production provided financial support to two local volunteer fire departments that are vital to the safety and well-being of Mason County. And in December, to help families in need at Christmastime, Felman Production supported two Mason County charities providing food, clothing, and other essential services.

