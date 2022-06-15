MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.44 per Share

Published: Jun. 15, 2022

NEW YORK , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend for the second quarter of 2022 of $0.44 per share of common stock.  The dividend will be paid on July 29, 2022, to common stockholders of record on June 30, 2022.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a leading specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets.  MFA invests, on a leveraged basis, in residential whole loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets.  Through its subsidiaries, MFA also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors.  MFA is an internally-managed, publicly-traded real estate investment trust.

