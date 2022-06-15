Zaxby's offers free Fried Pickles for Father's Day

Fried Pickles deal is good for dads all day on Sunday, June 19

ATHENS, Ga., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's , the premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and signature sauces, is celebrating Father's Day with a special Fried Pickles offer valid on June 19, at participating locations nationwide while supplies last. To redeem the offer, guests are encouraged to order a side of Fried Pickles with the purchase of any adult entrée when ordering ahead online or through the app and the Fried Pickles side will be discounted upon checkout. The deal is valid on June 19 only.

"Fried pickles have always been a fan favorite at Zaxby's and one of the most requested products on our menu. To celebrate Father's Day and to welcome fried pickles back on the menu full-time, we are offering Dads a free side of our beloved southern staple," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby's.

Zaxby's Fried Pickles are lightly dusted in a cornmeal batter and made from fresh, crinkle-cut thin slices of dill pickles and fried to golden brown perfection. Available as a shareable, they're served with a ranch sauce that is a blend of fresh buttermilk and herbs.

Zaxby's recently announced the return of its beloved Fried Pickles as a permanent menu item and celebrated the cherished shareable on Twitter with a whimsy tweet , encouraging followers to reply in order to "get their profile photo fried."

The Southern classic is available systemwide at participating restaurants as a stand-alone snack or as an add-on to complement one of Zaxby's fan-favorite meals and sandwiches like the new Signature Club Sandwich with bacon and cheese. Customers are encouraged to sign up for Zax Fanz Club, available on zaxbys.com and for download on Google Play and the App Store for rewards and free food.

