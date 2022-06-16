Cylus Joins UNIFE to Bolster Rail Cybersecurity in Europe and Beyond

Global leader in rail cybersecurity becomes a member of the European rail suppliers association (UNIFE)

PARIS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cylus, a global leader in rail cybersecurity, announced today it is joining UNIFE, the European rail suppliers association, at the organization's General Assembly in Paris. Cylus will now take part in the collective of organizations working together to help shape interoperability standards and in EU-funded research projects that contribute to the technical harmonization of railway systems.

Cylus was founded in 2017 by experts in cybersecurity, machine learning, traffic management, signaling and onboard train systems to protect the rail industry from cyber-attacks. CylusOne is the first-to-market cybersecurity solution that offers continuous monitoring and real-time protection designed specifically to meet the needs of railway infrastructure. It is currently deployed in some of the largest railway systems worldwide, offering mainline and urban rail operators a complete, real-time cybersecurity view – from the network's entire topology down to the granular level of each and every asset of a railway system.

"We are thrilled to be joining UNIFE," said Amir Levintal, CEO and Co-Founder of Cylus. "At Cylus, our mission is to secure railways and metros throughout the world to protect them from growing and increasingly complex cyber threats. UNIFE plays a critical role in promoting rail cybersecurity and unifying many different actors within the rail sector to help the industry keep at the forefront of technology in the digital age. We look forward to collaborating with all the organization's stakeholders to create a more secure future for rail worldwide."

UNIFE advocates on behalf of more than 100 of Europe's leading rail suppliers active in the design, manufacturing, maintenance and refurbishment of rail transport systems, subsystems and related equipment companies – from SMEs to major industrial champions. Bringing together national rail industry associations from 11 European countries, UNIFE's mission is to proactively enable members to continue to provide the highest-quality railway systems needed to meet the growing demand for both passenger and freight rail transport in Europe and beyond.

"UNIFE is happy to have Cylus as a new member, especially given the current cybersecurity threats that are emerging in rail. Cylus' experience and expertise will be valuable in our exchanges concerning critical rail infrastructure and assets, as well as in the research and innovation spectrum," stated UNIFE Director General Philippe Citroën.

About Cylus

