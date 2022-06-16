DSG Consulting awarded 2022 Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Company status by Training Industry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSG is excited to share that for the 4th year in a row it has been selected as one of the Top 20 Sales Training & Enablement Companies by Training Industry, Inc. As the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, Training Industry prepares the report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

"This year's Sales Training and Enablement Top 20 companies provided quality training to their customers with a range of topics and the readiness to adapt to their needs," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "With virtual transitions and new tools for learning, these companies prepare their customers with the best offerings and innovations to help keep them up to date with new selling trends."

"It's an honor to be listed on the 2022 Top Training Companies™ list for Sales Training and Enablement Service Providers" said Tanner Mezel, DSG's VP of Sales & Marketing. "Our modern approach to sales enablement starts with a video playbook that gives every seller the content, tools, and training to lead compelling sales conversations and influence the customer buying process at every stage."

About DSG

Through video-based sales training playbooks, experiential learning, and continuous enablement, DSG helps B2B companies implement their growth initiatives and accelerate revenue growth. Sales playbooks are the foundation for on-demand training, live virtual training, classroom training, and manager-led coaching. DSG provides an integrated sales enablement approach including consulting, content development, training delivery, graphic design, and video production.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry ( https://trainingindustry.com ) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazines, webinars, podcasts, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

