Exclusive, new 'Brain Program' developed by BRC Recovery Doctors and Ph.D focuses on the life story and human experience of an individual

MANOR, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRC Recovery's new Brain Program is a highly specialized, comprehensive evaluation and initial treatment process, tailored towards individuals struggling with complex and serious emotional health issues related to the intersection of their biology, environment, and life events. Our approach is an evidence-based, collaborative endeavor, conducted by experts in medicine, psychology, counseling, and psychiatry that work in conjunction with our patients and their families to understand the challenges are they face and how we can help them better their lives.

"We are excited to offer this robust assessment platform as a stand-alone offering or as an additional component of an integrated plan of care for clients at any of the facilities in the BRC Family of Programs. Our interdisciplinary team can customize each individual's assessment plan to their unique needs by leveraging functional and neuropsychiatric assessments, brain-based technology applications, and medical/psychiatric evaluation".

– Mandy Baker, President and CCO, BRC Recovery

By getting to know a client on multiple levels, through multiple lenses, and trying to imagine life in their shoes, we avoid labeling problems without having the crucial details of the context in which they occur. Since our approach is one of self-discovery and collaboration, our clients often learn as much about themselves as we learn about them. In this sense, our assessment process itself is therapeutic, not just a step prior to treatment, but a part of treatment and the beginning of hope.

"The new Brain Program at BRC Recovery is a highly personalized and client-centered therapeutic evaluation process designed to provide the client with the best collaborative efforts of psychiatrists, psychologists, addiction counselors, and neuroscientists with precision assessments. The Brain assessment opens doors to a pathway to recovery and a treatment plan personalized for each individual client. "

- Jan Ford Mustin, Ph.D

BRC Recovery, founded in 2006, is a chronic relapse addiction treatment center which provides clinically advanced treatment for all addictions. BRC offers high levels of structure and discipline, a 12-step immersion, proven psychological treatment, and multi-disciplinary approaches to treating trauma. The BRC Family of Programs serves clients across the United States with its continuum of care in its facilities in Texas and Tennessee.

