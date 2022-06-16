MIAT College of Technology's Aviation Maintenance Students Earn Top 5 Placement at Their First Aerospace Maintenance Competition in Dallas, Texas

First Place Professionalism Award; Fourth Place Overall (Schools)

16th Place Overall out of 73 Total Teams

HOUSTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIAT College of Technology's (MIAT) Aviation Maintenance Program students, the MIAT Mustangs, participated in its first Aerospace Maintenance Competition (AMC) in Dallas, Texas in late April. The team of five students and one alternate, all currently enrolled in the school's Part 147 FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) certification programs, came away with $6,000 in cash awards, tools valued at $1,800 and their arms full of awards: first place United Airlines Competing with Professionalism Award, fourth place overall against 29 other aviation maintenance school teams, 16th place overall out of 73 total teams (combined schools and professional aviation-related companies), and first place in five different events (schools). MIAT is part of Universal Technical Institute, Inc.'s family of brands.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,) (PRNewswire)

The AMC, held in conjunction with Aviation Week Network's MRO Americas, offers an opportunity for professionals and students in the aerospace maintenance sector to compete in a series of timed events highlighting various tasks found in the field.

"The MIAT Mustangs made a great showing for their first time at AMC. They have been working incredibly hard, practicing and training just like any athlete would for an important competition," commented Michael Riccardelli, Houston campus aviation A&P instructor and MIAT Mustangs coach. "I'm incredibly proud of the team. They came to compete, and their efforts were rewarded."

The student team included Aiden Shih-Garcia, Erik Hersche, Diana Garcia, Garrett Nasrallah, Brian Veiga and Ryan Pernarelli. "The MIAT Mustangs were extremely honored to be selected as one of three aviation maintenance schools sponsored by United, Houston's hometown airline," stated Titus Hubbard, MIAT campus director. "These competitions allow our students an opportunity to test their skills on the competition floor while also being exposed to the future of aviation. I look forward to watching the team continue to excel at other competitions, throughout the rest of their time at MIAT, and in their future careers in the aviation industry."

For more information about MIAT, please visit www.miat.edu.

Presentation video: https://www.aerospacecompetition.com/previous-competitions.html

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. Approximately 250,000 students have graduated from one of UTI's 15 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. UTI's campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and on Twitter @news_UTI.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." In 2019, United and United Express® carriers operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 162 million customers. United has the most comprehensive route network among North American carriers, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

Media Contact:

avitucci@uti.edu

480.710.6843

United Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.