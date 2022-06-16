SponsorUnited Releases 2021-22 European Football Partnerships Report

The first international sponsorship and marketing report focused on European football.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SponsorUnited, the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, released their first international marketing and partnerships report. The 2021-22 European Football Partnerships Report is fortified by data from over 7,000 brands across more than 9,000 deals and from 10 of the top European football leagues (Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1, along with each league's corresponding second tier.) This report also contains growth and engagement insights on over 2,750 brands that created collaborative social media content.

Key findings from the report include:

Construction is the most active sponsorship category for the third consecutive season across European football leagues.

While Betting deals have declined by 10%, Crypto deals have grown an impressive 140% this season.

The most searched brands by European football club executives were Crypto.com , FTX, DraftKings, Verizon and Dunkin'.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi now officially have over 1B followers combined due in part to joining new clubs.

Transferring teams can offer a huge boost in social following for players.

About SponsorUnited

Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform. SponsorUnited enables brands, agencies, and properties to partner intelligently by connecting the entire partnership ecosystem through the most comprehensive data available anywhere.

Over 10M images, 10M assets, 700K deals, 200K brands, 22K properties—across sports, media, music, and events in one SaaS database.

Methodology

This report was compiled using SponsorUnited's proprietary platform data from July 2021 through May 2022. Social data compiled from property or person-controlled Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and LinkedIn accounts and social activity. The leagues included in this report are as follows: Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, EFL Championship, LaLiga 2, Serie B, 2. Bundesliga, Ligue 2.

