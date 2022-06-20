Optimizing the Surprising Rise of Returns

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The average percentage of product returns and associated costs are ever increasing. Managing those product returns is a major challenge, especially while retailers and OEMs are also looking to differentiate the consumer experience during the return process. Segue Corporation can help address those challenges through their tailor made and fully optimized return solutions.

By offering the 3R's (reduce, re-use, recycle) and facilitating all reverse logistic services under one roof, Segue reduces time, expenses, and environmental footprint. By formulaically aligning recertified strategies with NEW products, Segue ensures dual revenue and profit centers, along with channel integrity, to its partners.

Company Vice President of Sales and Purchasing, Marcus Vertun remarked: "With returns increasing at record pace, it is even more critical for OEMs to ensure true discipline of their supply chain management and each solution must be tailored to the OEM's goals and objectives." We have dedicated ourselves to 35 years of providing customized supply chain solutions and deliverables which have become industry recognized for their high quality and consummate efficiency."

Since 1988, Segue Corp. has been delivering customized, turn-key, reverse logistics supply chain solutions to its OEM partners and marketing associated products into the industry's leading brick & mortar outlets, marketplaces, and online retailers. Segue Corp.'s extensive product line and channel expertise have made the company the distributor of choice for consumer electronics and PC manufactures. www.seguecorp.com (949) 589-5040.

