84 Lumber to Fill Immediate Job Openings in Elkridge, MD, by Hosting Hiring Event on June 28

Attendees Can Interview for Openings at Door Shop, Receive Offers on Site

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is recruiting for nearly 10 immediate openings at its door shop in Elkridge, MD, as the company's business continues to expand nationwide. Interested job seekers can interview for open positions at a hiring event on June 28, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the company's Elkridge store (6940 San Tomas Road, Elkridge, MD 21075).

"At 84 Lumber, we are on the leading edge of the ongoing rise in residential construction across the nation," said John Hay, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber. "Greater demand for our products means a need for more motivated, dedicated employees who want to take advantage of the phenomenal growth opportunity in our industry. If you have a strong work ethic and are eager for something new, you could be the perfect fit for us."

Hiring event attendees will participate in job interviews and learn more about 84 Lumber's company culture. Some attendees may receive a job offer on site.

Door shop production associates assist in the production of interior doors, exterior doors, and other millwork items. These associates assist on the door pre-hanging assembly line, prep wood material that is used for the assembly of doors, operate machinery, and load and unload store and package materials. Door shop production associates can expect a starting pay of $16 per hour with a pay increase after 30 days.

"As a family-owned company, 84 Lumber is committed to helping our employees build a long-term career with us. We are proud to say that 95% of our store managers started in our manager trainee program," Hay said. "We believe that a wide variety of candidates can find a home with the company and open doors for themselves – a person with no construction experience but a desire to learn, military veterans ready to open their next chapter, or someone simply ready to make a fresh start. We'll give every one of them the tools to grow."

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event should pre-register online and complete the form. Registrants will then receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, Hay strongly encourages candidates to apply for positions online before they attend the event.

On-site pre-employment drug screening will be available for applicants at the hiring event. Candidates who advance in the process will also be required to pass a background check prior to employment.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber .

