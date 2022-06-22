InventHelp Inventors Develop Efficient Yarn Winding Crochet-Knitting Storage Device (OSK-310)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be an improved way of winding and unwinding yarn while crocheting or knitting," said two inventors from Maryland, "so we invented the HANDY MANDY YARN WINDER (HMYW). Our design offers a convenient and efficient way to accomplish crocheting projects as all of the needed supplies are in one location."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable and sturdy way to hold and wind/unwind yarn. In doing so, it prevents yarn from rolling, bouncing, tangling, gathering dust and getting pulled by children or pets. As a result, it ensures that yarn is protected and readily accessible and it increases organization and convenience. It also can be used to store skeins of yarn and other craft-related materials. The invention features a unique design that is portable, functional and user-friendly – making it ideal for all crafters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OSK-310, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

