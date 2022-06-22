J.R. Buckner elected as chairman of Missouri Bankers Association

LEAWOOD, Kan., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.R. Buckner, president and CEO of First Federal Bank of Kansas City , was elected and installed as chairman of the Missouri Bankers Association at the organization's 132nd Annual Convention held June 8-10 at the Hilton Branson Convention Center.

As chairman, Buckner's duties include overseeing and directing activities of the MBA Board of Directors and representing MBA's membership with elected officials and regulators at the state and national level. Buckner will serve as chairman for one year.

"J.R.'s knowledge of community banks and their role in strengthening economic prosperity in their communities will serve him well as he guides our association," said Jackson Hataway, MBA president.

"Legislation enacted by lawmakers in Jefferson City and Washington, D.C., enables community banks to better assist their customers with their financial goals of owning a home, sending their children to college or expanding their business," Buckner said. "Our association will continue to seek changes, both in the legislature and regulatory agencies, to ensure economic growth in communities throughout Missouri."

Buckner joined First Federal Bank of Kansas City in November 2012 and was named president and CEO in April 2014. Throughout his nearly 30-year career, Buckner has worked in three community banks. He is a member of the American Bankers Association's Mutual Institutions Council and has served on the Mutual Savings Association Advisory Council to the Office of the Comptroller of Currency. Buckner is a graduate of the Missouri School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking in Boulder, Colorado, where he was an instructor for nine years. A participant in MBA's Washington Visit, Buckner has served on MBA's Board of Directors since 2019, MBA's PAC Committee and the Bylaws Task Force.

At MBA's convention, Adrian Breen, executive chairman and CEO/president of The Bank of Missouri in Perryville, was elected and installed as MBA chairman-elect. Wade "Pee Wee" Bartels, president and CEO of Alliance Bank in Cape Girardeau, was elected and installed as treasurer.

Since 1934, First Federal Bank of Kansas City has pursued the vision of "prosperity and a home for all" by creating lasting customer relationships, through financial education, and a commitment to community support. As a mutual bank, community growth is company success. First Federal Bank offers retail banking and consumer, mortgage, and construction lending, serving more than 25,000 customers across 11 locations in the KC metro area and thousands of mortgage customers nationwide.

The Missouri Bankers Association is a statewide trade and professional organization in Jefferson City that represents the interests of 235 banks and savings and loans in Missouri. MBA serves as the principal advocate for the Missouri banking community and provides educational opportunities, products and services that assist bankers with enhancing their banking operations. For more information, visit mobankers.com or follow MBA on Twitter @mobankers.

