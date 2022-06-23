ADRIANA G. OBOGEANU JOINS SIGNIFICANCE INC. AS DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL SYSTEMS INTEGRATION

Former Marine CWO3 to lead integration and expansion of DAI and other financial services

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. announces today that Adriana G. Obogeanu, USMC CWO3 (Ret.), well known as "Obi" in Marine and DoD circles, joined Significance Inc. after a distinguished 16-year career in the US Marine Corps. During her active-duty tenure, she gained expertise in financial management, internal control evaluation, systems integration, regulatory compliance, program management, and business process reengineering. In this new role, she will be leading a team focused on maximizing the impact and expertise that Significance provides its clients in the areas of financial management, including the transition to DAI.

"The DoD is undergoing massive modernization and restructuring actions to better prepare itself for global emerging threats. Significance is positioning itself to be an integral part of this massive transformation, which includes supporting the Marine Corps in its transition to a new financial management system. We are fortunate to have someone of Adriana's caliber to lead these efforts for our organization and clients", said Mary Ahern Snyder, founder, and president of Significance.

A native of Brasov, Romania, Adriana moved to the United States at age 19 and joined the Marines almost 10 years later. "I moved to the US to live the famous 'American Dream'. I joined the Marine Corps to do my part in safeguarding this wonderful place I came to call my home. When preparing for retirement, I knew I wanted to continue supporting the Government and am thrilled for my new role at Significance, a company that values its people and fosters a culture of innovation, trust, and inclusion", said Ms. Obogeanu.

Adriana holds a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies with a focus in leadership and business administration, a MA in Public Policy (International Relations) from Liberty University, a Level III DoD Financial Management Certification, and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Public Policy. After ending her military career in sunny Florida, Adriana relocated to Alexandria, VA.

About Significance Inc.

Significance Inc. is designated an Economically-Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business with offices in Old Town Alexandria, VA, and Annapolis, MD. Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern Snyder, the company provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; SAP; Business Systems; Program & Project Management; Emerging Technologies & Cybersecurity; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com

