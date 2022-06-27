Aristocrat Gaming™ Expands Leadership Team, Adding Oriana Branon as Vice President of Communications and Corporate Affairs

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ announced today that Oriana Branon has joined the company as Vice President of Communications and Corporate Affairs.

Reporting to CEO of Aristocrat Gaming Hector Fernandez, Branon will be a member of the executive leadership team. In this newly created role, she will oversee all external and internal communications for the Gaming division, and provide strategic guidance on the organization's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) as well as sustainability and ethical impact, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Oriana to the Aristocrat Gaming team, where she will support our mission to bring joy to life through the power of play," Fernandez said. "Oriana's extensive communications background across business and consumer markets, stellar track record of storytelling, and commitment to social impact demonstrate she will be an incredible asset to our company during a time of rapid growth."

Branon recently led corporate communications for financial tech giant Bill.com, where she drove the company's external visibility in the wake of their IPO. She was also the first PR hire for Alaska Airlines in California, helping the company to win the hearts and minds of consumers post-Virgin America acquisition.

"I am excited to join Aristocrat Gaming to build on the company's rich history of delivering award-winning and entertaining gaming experiences to players around the world," Branon said. "I look forward to working with the team to capture the tremendous opportunity ahead."

Branon has been recognized for her strong communications performance record, including PRWeek's "Women to Watch" and PRWeek's "40 Under 40," and featured as a Latina advocate in Latina Style and Forbes. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and Sociology from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She sits on various nonprofit boards dedicated to opening pathways for underserved communities and is passionate about mentoring women of color professionals.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

