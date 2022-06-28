Going Green: Wheels Up and Hertz Partner to Offer New Electric Vehicle Options

Partnership with the world's leader in electric vehicle rentals marks Wheels Up's continued commitment to carbon reduction, sustainability

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), the leading brand in private aviation, and Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) announced a new strategic partnership to give Wheels Up members access to Hertz's industry-leading electric vehicle offerings and new, premium benefits.

Wheels Up members have access to a variety of high-end vehicles, including Tesla and Polestar models from the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America. The EV models are available for rent from Hertz at 111 private airports, with plans to expand to more than 500 private airports in the coming months. Members also receive complimentary President's Circle® top-tier status in the award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® loyalty program. President's Circle is Hertz's highest loyalty membership tier and includes an elevated selection of vehicles, guaranteed upgrades, dedicated customer support and more bespoke benefits.

Additional exclusive perks for Wheels Up members include discounts for Hertz Prestige and Dream Car Collection vehicles and delivery and pickup service for added convenience. With this service, a member's vehicle will be waiting when they step off their plane and can be left on the tarmac when they depart. Members will also have access to a dedicated Hertz Private Aviation Specialist at the Wheels Up call center who can assist with reservations, support all ground transportation needs, confirm the specific Hertz vehicle is in position prior to landing, and more.

This partnership is the latest step by Wheels Up in its efforts to expand its product offerings and provide a seamless first- to last-mile travel solution for its members and customers. With the added benefit of providing members access to Hertz's fleet of EV models, the partnership complements Wheels Up's carbon offset program, allowing members to reduce their carbon footprint on the ground and in the air.

"Our mission is to serve our members' needs throughout their entire travel experience, from the moment they leave their home to the moment they return," said Lee Applbaum, chief marketing officer at Wheels Up. "We're excited to partner with Hertz in providing best-in-class service and the most advanced electric vehicles on the market as part of our ongoing commitment to building a sustainable future."

"We're thrilled to offer Wheels Up members a premium level of service to elevate their travel experience with our Hertz Gold Plus Rewards elite President's Circle status and a variety of luxury vehicles including our newest EV models and other exclusive benefits," said Laura Smith, Hertz executive vice president of sales, marketing and customer experience. "We know having a seamless experience from air to ground travel is important and together we will ensure an exceptional travel journey."

Hertz joins the robust list of preeminent lifestyle brands already available to Wheels Up members, including Inspirato, Barton & Gray, Pinehurst, Abercrombie and Kent,and more. Working with these and other partners, Wheels Up continues to offer unsurpassed experiences – both on and off the ground – with Wheels Down, a collection of once-in-a-lifetime events, private meet-and-greet experiences, and invaluable member benefits.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) is the leading provider of "on demand" private aviation in the United States and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Powered by a growing marketplace of more than 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft, Wheels Up is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes a relentless focus on safety and service, with flexibility across all types of aircraft, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines.

The Wheels Up App enables members and customers to search, book and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Up Down events and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. Wheels Up's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet comprises five custom-painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft, with each plane serving as a flying symbol for a specific social cause.

Hertz, one of the most recognized brands in the world, has a long-standing legacy of providing a fast and easy experience designed to make every journey special. It starts with top-rated vehicles to fit every traveler's needs, delivered with a caring touch and personalized services including its award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, Ultimate Choice, Hertz app, and more. To learn more or to reserve a vehicle at an airport or a convenient neighborhood Hertz location, visit Hertz.com.

Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and today is owned by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. which includes Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands.

