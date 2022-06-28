Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Lawsuit Against Bella After Wisconsin Pressure Cooker Explosion

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Mialisa Moline, a resident of River Falls, Wisconsin, alleging that manufacturer Sensio, Inc. made misleading and potentially dangerous claims about the safety of its Bella pressure cooker.

Ms. Moline was badly burned in a pressure cooker explosion when her Bella was able to open while still under pressure. According to the Complaint, the Bella pressure cooker is marketed as having a "safety locking lid," which is meant to ensure just such an accident does not happen. Ms. Moline's lawsuit alleges that the Bella pressure cooker was "defectively designed and manufactured" in a way that allowed unsuspecting users to open the lid while the contents were still under pressure. The defect makes Bella pressure cookers "unreasonably dangerous for their intended use by consumers," according to the Complaint.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

