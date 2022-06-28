Matillion Announces Matillion ETL for Databricks Partner Connect and public preview of Matillion Data Loader for Databricks

Low-code/no-code integration platform delivers two products to accelerate data loading and transformation for data science and business intelligence

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion , the leading enterprise cloud data integration platform, announced Matillion ETL is available now on Databricks Partner Connect, a one-stop portal for discovering and connecting validated data, analytics, and AI tools. Availability in Partner Connect allows customers to easily bring business-critical data from applications, files, and databases into the Databricks Lakehouse Platform without any pre-configuration. Matillion ETL for Delta Lake on Databricks delivers easy-to-use, cloud-native data integration and transformation for the lakehouse, enabling more users to take advantage of the lakehouse architecture.

Matillion's platform supports multiple use cases that enable businesses to achieve faster time to value on their cloud data journey. Matillion ETL's high-efficiency, code-optional environment gives developers everything they need to perform more complex loading tasks, and apply business rules to data pipelines at scale. Similarly, Matillion Data Loader's no-code simplicity empowers data scientists, analysts, and line of business managers to quickly load data into the cloud without coding.

"We are excited to bring on Matillion as a new partner in Partner Connect. They enable a new class of users who are not comfortable or don't want to write code to ingest and transform data on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform," said Adam Conway, SVP of Products at Databricks. "Now, access to Matillion's GUI-based data integration platform is a matter of a few clicks, empowering anyone to make data ready and available for analytics using the power of the lakehouse architecture."

Matillion users can perform transformations to prepare data for BI, analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. With the Universal Connectivity feature that gives users the ability to create custom connectors inside Matillion ETL in minutes, users can connect with virtually any data source and quickly build data pipelines to ingest data into Delta Lake on Databricks.

"As enterprises continue to move data workflows to the cloud, there is an enormous opportunity for better performance, speed, and scalability by leveraging the data lakehouse and Matillion's low-code/no-code approach to data integration," said Ciaran Dynes, chief product officer at Matillion. "With these two cloud technologies, enterprises can accelerate their analytics projects, empowering their teams to focus on delivering BI and data science results to their business stakeholders."

In addition to the release of Matillion ETL for Databricks Partner Connect, Matillion announced the public preview of Matillion Data Loader to quickly and easily ingest data at speed and scale into Delta Lake on Databricks. The unified loading experience of both batch and change data capture pipelines in the same interface helps increase user productivity and accelerate time to value. When paired with Matillion's low-code transformation capabilities in Matillion ETL for Databricks, the offering now provides a complete solution for loading and transforming data into the Databricks lakehouse.

