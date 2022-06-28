Neptune Flood & SIAA Announce New Partnership

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the first AI-driven flood insurance company to provide faster, easier, and better flood insurance, has partnered with SIAA, the nation's largest independent insurance agency alliance. SIAA member agencies will have access to Neptune's instant flood solution, which provides greater and broader coverages than the traditional National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

(PRNewsfoto/Neptune Flood) (PRNewswire)

"Neptune Flood makes it fast and easy for agents to obtain flood insurance for their customers while also providing superior coverage to the traditional NFIP," said Trevor Burgess, President and CEO of Neptune. "As the largest nationwide alternative to the NFIP, Neptune is uniquely positioned to meet the scale and needs of SIAA member agencies and their customers. We are honored to partner with SIAA."

Neptune offers flood coverage with limits eight times the level of the NFIP and provides multiple additional coverage options such as temporary living expenses, unattached structures, pool repair & refill, replacement cost on contents, and basement contents for homeowners, and business interruption coverage to help businesses recover from a flood event. SIAA member agencies can access Neptune Flood through SIAA MarketFinder, SIAA's online member-only portal for difficult-to-place and specialty risk markets.

"Our partnership with Neptune fulfills a growing demand for private flood insurance options, and alternatives to the coverage available through the National Flood Insurance Program," said SIAA Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Holmes. "By adding Neptune Flood to our platform, member agencies will be able to offer their clients an outstanding flood coverage option, in an efficient, data-driven manner, often at considerable savings."

ABOUT NEPTUNE FLOOD:

Neptune Flood is the largest entirely digital flood insurance company in the United States and is the alternative to the NFIP. We were founded to change the way consumers and businesses think about and buy flood, and now, parametric earthquake insurance. Neptune uses AI-driven technology to make it fast and easy for consumers to buy, and agents to sell, insurance.

ABOUT SIAA:

SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) is a national alliance of independent insurance agencies generating hundreds of millions in new premium business annually. SIAA is dedicated to the creation, retention, growth, and evolution of the independent insurance agency distribution system. To learn more about SIAA, visit siaa.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neptune Flood