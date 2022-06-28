Purchase Green Opens New Franchise in Monterey, California

MONTEREY, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, North America's largest artificial grass landscape and leisure supplier – as well as a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG) family – announces the launch of their Monterey showroom and warehouse. Purchase Green Monterey opened on May 2nd - servicing areas such as Big Sur, Salinas, Santa Cruz, and other surrounding cities. The store will operate Monday through Friday from 7 am to 5 pm.

Purchase Green Monterey is led by Eric Kristoffersen. Prior to owning his Franchise, Eric served as the Store Manager in Purchase Green's San Jose location for four years. Utilizing his former experience, Eric has passed along his resolve never to underdeliver and place integrity at the forefront of his business model in true Purchase Green fashion.

Monterey Franchise owner Eric Kristoffersen, states:

"The Monterey team is excited to provide this coastal market with a local option for artificial grass and supplies. There is an interesting market here, and we are doing our best to canvas our customer base and learn more about their needs. We are looking forward to a quick start this summer to get the ball rolling on a new store."

Monterey Purchase Green is strategically positioned to service the unique requirements of coastal regions within the area. Because saltwater and sandy soils do not provide good growth opportunities for grass, coastal residents are often faced with high landscaping costs and irrigation bills. An alternative to maintaining coastal lawns includes adopting low-maintenance landscaping options such as artificial turf. Moreover, in California, drought conditions are not a thing of the past. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, Monterey has experienced its driest year in the past 128 years. Since 2009, Purchase Green has aided water conservation efforts by helping save a billion gallons of water.

Purchase Green provides premium-quality artificial grass with nationwide delivery and a network of installers to ensure customers have access to the finest products in the industry. The opening of Purchase Green Monterey symbolizes Purchase Green's commitment to alleviating energy costs and assisting California's drought-stricken communities, one lawn at a time. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit purchasegreen.com.

