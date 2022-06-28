World Fuel Services Expands Customer Access to Sustainable Aviation Fuel

A new authorized branded distributor initiative with Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ supports the company's commitment to sustainable energy solutions

World Fuel Services (World Fuel) is now an authorized branded distributor of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™, with the first supply location at Paris-Le Bourget (LFPB).

This new initiative builds on World Fuel's long history of providing access to SAF in Europe , expanding existing supply points in the UK, Germany , and France .

Supplying lower-emission fuels reflects World Fuel's ongoing commitment to developing innovative sustainability solutions for the aviation industry.

HOUSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Fuel Services (World Fuel) has announced they are now an authorized branded distributor of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ (SAF). Paris-Le Bourget Airport (LFPB/LBG) in France is the first location where the company delivered Neste's SAF as the authorized branded distributor.

"As a European airport leader for business aviation, Paris-Le Bourget airport has always been a pioneer in the aviation world; through this enthusiastic initiative led by World Fuel with Neste, we stay at the forefront of innovation and decarbonization," said Sébastien Couturier, managing director, Paris-Le Bourget Airport within Groupe ADP. "This new service will allow us to complete the biofuel offer available on our platform, putting us in a unique position in Europe. This is an excellent signal, which attests to the transition underway in business aviation."

Becoming an authorized branded distributor builds on World Fuel's ongoing commitment to developing innovative sustainability solutions for the aviation industry, which is exemplified by supporting customers in Europe with solutions and services such as:

As one of the first companies to have blended SAF in the UK, World Fuel provides Farnborough Airport (EGLF) in Hampshire, England , with a supply of SAF from Neste.

World Fuel managed Bremen Airport's (EDDW) fuel storage facility upgrade by converting an existing Avgas tank into a SAF tank and supplying a dedicated refueller asset to support Airbus' Beluga flight operations.

At Toulouse-Blagnac Airport (LFBO), the company supported Airbus by delivering blended and 100% SAF for engine testing.

World Fuel supplied SAF to the Royal Air Force Brize Norton in support of the Autumn Royal Tour and provided Boeing with SAF for flights related to the UK and the Middle East .

"World Fuel is committed to the industry's goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50%. Working together with Neste to expand the global supply chain of SAF furthers that commitment," said Duncan Storey, vice president, supply aviation Europe, World Fuel Services. "We will continue to invest in creating innovative solutions and expanding renewable and lower-emission fuels and energy offerings."

Neste's market-leading Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ is fully certified for use and produced from 100% renewable and sustainable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. In its neat form and over its life cycle, Neste's SAF can reduce GHG emissions up to 80%* compared to fossil jet fuel use.

"SAF is a key element in achieving the aviation industry's emission reduction goals. Neste is leading the transformation to SAF and increasing its global SAF production capacity to 1.5 million tons per annum in 2023," said Jonathan Wood, vice president Europe, renewable aviation, Neste. "Partnering with World Fuel at Paris-Le Bourget Airport underlines our commitment to business aviation and supports the French government's ambitions for a more sustainable aviation industry."

Since 2015, World Fuel has delivered more than 27 million gallons of SAF to business and commercial aviation customers worldwide. Becoming an authorized branded distributor of Neste's SAF furthers the broader adoption of cleaner fuels that will help advance the industry on its path to net zero.

*Calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology

To learn more about World Fuel's efforts to create a more sustainable world, please visit https://aviation.World Fuelcorp.com/sustainability .

About World Fuel Services Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers worldwide. World Fuel Services sells and delivers liquid fuels, natural gas, electricity, renewable energy, and other sustainability solutions to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories through its Marine, Aviation, and World Kinect Energy Services divisions. For more information, visit www.wfscorp.com or www.world-kinect.com .

About Neste

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. Our ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. We are introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as liquefied waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and we will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. We also have set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and supply chain. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2021, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 15.1 billion. Read more: neste.com

