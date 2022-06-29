Christian Horizons Leader Appointed to Alzheimer's Disease International Global Review Panel

ST. LOUIS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Horizons, a leader in older adult living and support services, is proud to announce the appointment of its own Cathy Krewer, RN, MS, vice president of clinical professional development, to the Global Review Panel (GRP) of Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) in London. In this new role, Krewer will support Alzheimer's training programs through ADI's new accreditation scheme, across the globe. Krewer is the second U.S. citizen appointed to the GRP and the first U.S. citizen to be from the senior living and housing industry to serve in this role.

Christian Horizons, Midwest leader for older adult communities and support services. (PRNewsfoto/Christian Horizons) (PRNewswire)

ADI provides accreditation to organizations offering professional and family training programs for caring for people living with dementia. Organizations which receive accreditation are considered to have met the high quality of care standards provided by appropriately trained professionals. Organizations submit their existing curriculums to the GRP, along with an extensive application, demonstrating that the training program reflects contemporary best practices. Programs can be sponsored by colleges and universities, Alzheimer's societies, and other public and private institutions. Accreditation can be obtained by programs aimed at family care partners, in-home workers, day center teams, and workers in senior housing settings.

"At Christian Horizons, we're deeply committed to offering comprehensive approaches to support older adults experiencing memory loss and Alzheimer's disease. Associate training and education is a key component to that," said Jennifer Knecht, Christian Horizons chief sales and marketing officer. "We're incredibly proud of Cathy's appointment and know her expertise will bring great value to the Global Review Panel."

Cathy Krewer, RN, MS, LNHA, BF-CMT practices as a community health nurse specialist with a focus on nursing care for the older adult. She has spent more than 30 years working in the long-term care industry in a variety of roles and settings. With a particular passion for the care of individuals with Alzheimer's and related dementias, she is certified master trainer for the Best Friends™ approach to memory care. More recent professional efforts have included a focus on development of education support training programs for direct care associates working in memory support. She earned her BSN from Southern Illinois University – Edwards and graduated cum laude from Northern Illinois University with a masters in Community Health Nursing. She currently resides in Florida with her family.

"We are so pleased to welcome Cathy to this international group," said Amalia Fonk-Utomo, head of accreditation for ADI. "Her work as a nurse with dementia expertise, along with her program and curriculum development experience, will be invaluable as ADI works to strengthen training programs around the world."

"Cathy's work has already transformed lives for Christian Horizons and their residents, associates and families. Her new role will support families and public health staff working in high-, middle- and low-income countries, and will globally impact care and services," said David Troxel, co-author of The Best Friends Approach to Dementia Care and a member of the GRP.

Alzheimer's Disease International is the international federation of Alzheimer and dementia associations around the world. In official relations with the World Health Organization, the organization's vision includes risk reduction, timely diagnosis, care and inclusion today, cure tomorrow. For more information about ADI and the accreditation process see Information and guidance | Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) (alzint.org)

Christian Horizons is a Dementia Friendly Ministry™ committed to fighting stigma surrounding dementia, offering community education, and providing contemporary residential, home, and hospice services focused on dignity, engagement and quality of life. Christian Horizons associates receive training on dementia and many of their communities now offer Pathway Memory Support® programming, a comprehensive approach to care that focuses on activity and engagement. Developed in partnership with Troxel, the Pathway Memory Support program involves friends and family and creative approaches from expertly trained health support professionals.

As a faith-led, person-first organization, Christian Horizons is in service to a mission of empowering older adults in mind, body and spirit through faith-led service. Based in St. Louis, Mo., the organization owns and operates a portfolio of seven life plan campuses and five stand-alone older adult communities offering a mix of independent, assisted and supportive living; memory support; long-term healthcare centers and short-term rehabilitation. The organization also serves older adults through CareLink Home Care and Safe Haven Hospice in central Illinois; Senior Care Pharmacy Services; and New Horizons PACE® (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) in St. Louis, Mo. Learn more at https://christianhorizonsliving.org/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Christian Horizons