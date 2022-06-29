JUPITER POWER ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS OF ITS 200MW CROSSETT FACILITY, EXPANDING ITS TEXAS PORTFOLIO TO OVER 320MW OF BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE

New 200MW/200MWh facility in Crane County achieved commercial operations and is one of the largest battery energy storage projects in ERCOT

Jupiter Power's total dispatchable energy storage capacity is now over 450MWh, and the company has another 200MWh project in late-stage commissioning and over 500MWh of projects in late stages of development

Jupiter Power's ERCOT battery energy storage projects provide fast-responding, firm dispatchable power to enhance reliability and time-shift renewable energy production to times of high consumer demand

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Power LLC ("Jupiter Power") today announced that Crossett Power Management ("Crossett"), a battery energy storage facility located in Crane County, Texas, has commenced commercial operations.

Crossett, a 200-megawatt (MW) facility with 200-megawatt hours (MWh) of duration, is Jupiter's second transmission-connected project to begin operations, demonstrating Jupiter's continued commitment to the ERCOT market and representing a significant investment in Crane County.

Crossett joins Flower Valley II, a 100MW/200MWh transmission connected facility currently operating in Reeves County, Texas, and three distribution connected facilities, positioning Jupiter Power as the largest developer and operator of battery energy storage projects by total duration on the ERCOT grid. Additionally, Jupiter Power is commissioning a subsequent 100MW/200MWh project in West Texas that will be in commercial operations in the summer of 2022.

"We reach yet another significant milestone in our ERCOT battery energy storage portfolio with the commencement of commercial operations at the Crossett facility," said Mike Geier, Chief Technology Officer, Jupiter Power. "We have witnessed the strain that the Texas climate can put on the grid during unseasonably warm days. Jupiter Power's projects like Crossett and Flower Valley II are optimally sited where the grid needs support to enhance resiliency both cost-effectively and reliably."

Jupiter Power's fleet will improve reliability in ERCOT as Texas approaches peak summer demand. Battery energy storage facilities can "time shift" or store low-cost, off-peak energy and discharge it during periods of high demand. Battery energy storage can provide additional support to electricity grids to manage demand through ancillary services, managing load, congestion, and resiliency.

About Jupiter Power , LLC

Jupiter is a leading energy storage infrastructure platform with deep trading, analytics, development, finance, operations, and construction capabilities and unparalleled intellectual property in dispatch optimization. Jupiter is backed by EnCap Investments L.P. and Yorktown Partners, and has offices in Austin and Houston, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois. Jupiter has a portfolio of utility-scale energy storage projects operating or in construction in the U.S., with a leading pipeline of over 11,000MW in active development. For more information on Jupiter Power, LLC, please visit our Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook pages or visit www.jupiterpower.io

