MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. REPORTS FISCAL 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

FISCAL 2022 Q3 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net sales of $958.6 million, an increase of 10.7%, compared to the prior fiscal year quarter
- Gross margin of 42.9% vs. 42.3% in the prior fiscal year quarter
- Strong operating margin of 14.3%, or 14.6% excluding restructuring, acquisition-related and other costs1,2
- Diluted EPS of $1.78 vs. $1.68 in the prior fiscal year quarter, a 6.0% increase
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.82 vs. $1.42 in the prior fiscal year quarter, a 28.2% increase1
- Company expects double digit average daily sales growth to continue in fiscal Q4
MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC," "MSC Industrial" or the "Company," a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended May 28, 2022.
Financial Highlights3
FY22 Q3
FY21 Q3
Change
FY22 YTD
FY21 YTD
Change
Net Sales
$958.6
$866.3
10.7 %
$2,669.6
$2,412.2
10.7 %
Income from Operations
$136.8
$128.6
6.4 %
$324.7
$210.6
54.2 %
Operating Margin
14.3 %
14.8 %
12.2 %
8.7 %
Net Income Attributable to MSC Industrial
$99.7
$94.4
5.5 %
$235.7
$151.0
56.1 %
Diluted EPS
$1.78
4
$1.68
5
6.0 %
$4.21
4
$2.69
5
56.5 %
Adjusted Financial Highlights1,3
FY22 Q3
FY21 Q3
Change
FY22 YTD
FY21 YTD
Change
Net Sales
$958.6
$866.3
10.7 %
$2,669.6
$2,412.2
10.7 %
Income from Operations
$140.3
$109.5
28.1 %
$336.6
$274.9
22.5 %
Operating Margin
14.6 %
12.6 %
12.6 %
11.4 %
Net Income Attributable to MSC Industrial
$102.2
$80.2
27.5 %
$244.5
$199.5
22.5 %
Diluted EPS
$1.82
4
$1.42
5
28.2 %
$4.36
4
$3.55
5
22.8 %
1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.
2 Reflects severance and separation costs, consulting costs and exit-related costs to better align our strategy.
3 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.
4 Based on 56.1 million and 56.0 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY22 Q3 and FY22 YTD respectively.
5 Based on 56.4 million and 56.1 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY21 Q3 and FY21 YTD respectively.
Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our fiscal third quarter is another proof point of the building momentum inside of our Company. We achieved double-digit average daily sales growth, roughly 500 basis points above the Industrial Production ("IP") index. We grew gross margins sequentially and year over year thanks to strong price realization in an inflationary environment. Finally, and most notably, we translated top line growth into significant operating leverage and adjusted operating margin expansion."
Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Double-digit sales growth, gross margin execution and productivity all combined to expand adjusted operating margin by 200 basis in the fiscal third quarter with an adjusted incremental margin in the thirties. Looking to the fiscal fourth quarter, we expect double-digit average daily sales growth to continue and to finish the year in the top scenario of our fiscal 2022 annual framework."
Gershwind concluded, "We are encouraged with progress on our Mission Critical journey and, in fact, are ahead of schedule against our primary goals for fiscal 2023 - to grow revenues at least 400 basis points above the IP index and to restore ROIC into the high teens. At the same time, we are not satisfied. We will look to build on recent momentum and to set our sights even higher in terms of market share capture and profitability improvements."
Conference Call Information
MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2022 third quarter results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).
An online archive of the broadcast will be available until July 6, 2022.
The Company's reporting date for fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year results is scheduled for October 20, 2022.
About MSC Industrial Supply Co.
MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.0 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements about the future impact of COVID-19 on our business operations, results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth, profitability and return on invested capital, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. In addition, new risks may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict such risks or to assess the impact of such risks on our business or financial results. Accordingly, future results may differ materially from historical results or from those discussed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our sales, operations and supply chain; general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, including conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; changing customer and product mixes; volatility in commodity and energy prices, the impact of prolonged periods of low, high, and rapid inflation, and fluctuations in interest rates; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies and sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; our ability to realize the expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans, including our transition from being a spot-buy supplier to a mission-critical partner to our customers; our ability to realize the expected cost savings and benefits from our restructuring activities and structural cost reductions; the retention of key personnel; the credit risk of our customers, including changes in credit risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, higher inflation and fluctuations in interest rates; the risk of customer cancellation or rescheduling of orders; difficulties in calibrating customer demand for our products, in particular personal protective equipment or "PPE" products, which could cause an inability to sell excess products ordered from manufacturers resulting in inventory write-downs or could conversely cause inventory shortages of such products; work stoppages, labor shortages or other business interruptions (including those due to extreme weather conditions or as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) at transportation centers, shipping ports, our headquarters or our customer fulfillment centers; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems, or violations of data privacy laws; the retention of qualified sales and customer service personnel and metalworking specialists; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands or supply chain disruptions, including due to import restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or global geopolitical conditions; changes to governmental trade or sanctions policies, including the impact from significant import restrictions or tariffs or moratoriums on economic activity with certain countries or regions; risks related to opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; risks associated with the integration of acquired businesses or other strategic transactions; financial restrictions on outstanding borrowings; our ability to maintain our credit facilities or incur additional borrowings on terms that we deem attractive; the interest rate uncertainty due to the London InterBank Offered Rate (LIBOR) reform; the failure to comply with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, including government action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and other laws applicable to our business; the outcome of government or regulatory proceedings or future litigation; goodwill and intangible assets recorded resulting from our acquisitions could be impaired; our common stock price may be volatile due to factors outside of our control; and our principal shareholders exercise significant control over us, which may result in our taking actions or failing to take actions which our other shareholders do not prefer. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
May 28,
August 28,
2022
2021
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
28,847
$
40,536
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
667,019
560,373
Inventories
679,516
624,169
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
92,178
89,167
Total current assets
1,467,560
1,314,245
Property, plant and equipment, net
299,143
298,416
Goodwill
692,668
692,704
Identifiable intangibles, net
93,422
101,854
Operating lease assets
58,854
49,011
Other assets
7,671
5,885
Total assets
$
2,619,318
$
2,462,115
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases
$
250,904
$
202,433
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
16,464
13,927
Accounts payable
199,477
186,330
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
152,961
159,238
Total current liabilities
619,806
561,928
Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
539,050
583,616
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
43,648
36,429
Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties
108,849
108,827
Other noncurrent liabilities
—
9,443
Total liabilities
1,311,353
1,300,243
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred Stock
—
—
Class A Common Stock
48
48
Class B Common Stock
9
9
Additional paid-in capital
780,311
740,867
Retained earnings
641,444
532,315
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19,032)
(17,984)
Class A treasury stock, at cost
(106,655)
(104,384)
Total MSC shareholders' equity
1,296,125
1,150,871
Noncontrolling interest
$
11,840
$
11,001
Total shareholders' equity
1,307,965
1,161,872
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,619,318
$
2,462,115
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
May 28,
May 29,
May 28,
May 29,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
958,579
$
866,294
$
2,669,648
$
2,412,193
Cost of goods sold
547,430
499,823
1,539,628
1,427,653
Gross profit
411,149
366,471
1,130,020
984,540
Operating expenses
271,046
257,336
793,600
741,156
Impairment loss (loss recovery), net
—
(20,840)
—
5,886
Restructuring and other costs
3,267
1,349
11,684
26,943
Income from operations
136,836
128,626
324,736
210,555
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(4,277)
(3,696)
(11,622)
(10,632)
Interest income
17
15
57
52
Other income, net
558
1,131
236
1,724
Total other expense
(3,702)
(2,550)
(11,329)
(8,856)
Income before provision for income taxes
133,134
126,076
313,407
201,699
Provision for income taxes
33,417
31,141
77,279
49,639
Net income
99,717
94,935
236,128
152,060
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
60
501
473
1,087
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
99,657
$
94,434
$
235,655
$
150,973
Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
1.78
$
1.69
$
4.23
$
2.70
Diluted
$
1.78
$
1.68
$
4.21
$
2.69
Weighted average shares used in computing
Basic
55,914
55,944
55,748
55,814
Diluted
56,106
56,352
56,019
56,139
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
May 28,
May 29,
May 28,
May 29,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income, as reported
$
99,717
$
94,935
$
236,128
$
152,060
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
542
4,325
(682)
7,147
Comprehensive income (1)
100,259
99,260
235,446
159,207
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:
Net income
(60)
(501)
(473)
(1,087)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(453)
(299)
(366)
(509)
Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
99,746
$
98,460
$
234,607
$
157,611
(1) There were no material taxes associated with other comprehensive income during the thirteen- and thirty-nine-week periods ended May 28, 2022 and May 29, 2021.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
May 28,
May 29,
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$
236,128
$
152,060
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
52,426
51,575
Non-cash operating lease cost
12,583
11,650
Stock-based compensation
14,559
13,407
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
489
460
Inventory write-down
—
30,091
Operating lease and fixed asset impairment due to restructuring
—
15,819
Provision for credit losses
6,255
5,303
Deferred income taxes
(341)
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(113,664)
(77,130)
Inventories
(55,866)
(82,864)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,859)
(38,658)
Operating lease liabilities
(12,674)
(25,576)
Other assets
(1,405)
585
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(329)
82,638
Total adjustments
(100,826)
(12,700)
Net cash provided by operating activities
135,302
139,360
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(44,943)
(37,598)
Net cash used in investing activities
(44,943)
(37,598)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repurchases of common stock
(4,944)
(50,700)
Payments of regular cash dividends
(125,532)
(125,707)
Payments of special cash dividends
—
(195,351)
Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan
3,364
3,112
Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options
21,540
28,969
Borrowings under credit facilities
244,000
505,000
Payments under credit facilities
(239,500)
(365,000)
Borrowings under financing obligations
1,058
1,286
Payments on finance lease and financing obligations
(1,984)
(1,896)
Net cash used in financing activities
(101,998)
(200,287)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(50)
743
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(11,689)
(97,782)
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period
40,536
125,211
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
$
28,847
$
27,429
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
90,696
$
60,903
Cash paid for interest
$
10,009
$
8,776
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
- Results Excluding Impairment Loss and Loss Recovery (prior year), Inventory Write-downs (prior year), Legal Costs (prior year), Acquisition-related Costs, Restructuring and Other Costs, and Other Charges
To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP incremental margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude impairment loss and loss recovery (prior year), inventory write-downs (prior year), legal costs for impairment of prepaid PPE (prior year), acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other costs, and other related costs and tax effects.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures.
In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude impairment loss and loss recovery (prior year), inventory write-downs (prior year), legal costs for impairment of prepaid PPE (prior year), acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other costs, and other related costs and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 28, 2022
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Financial
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Restructuring and
Acquisition-related
Adjusted Total
Net Sales
$
958,579
$
-
$
-
$
958,579
Cost of Goods Sold
547,430
-
-
547,430
Gross Profit
411,149
-
-
411,149
Gross Margin
42.9 %
42.9 %
Operating Expenses
271,046
-
211
270,835
Operating Exp as % of Sales
28.3 %
0.0 %
28.3 %
Restructuring and Other Costs
3,267
3,267
-
-
Income from Operations
136,836
(3,267)
(211)
140,314
Operating Margin
14.3 %
-0.3 %
0.0 %
14.6 %
Incremental Margin
8.9 %
33.4 %
Total Other Expense
(3,702)
-
-
(3,702)
Income before provision for income taxes
133,134
(3,267)
(211)
136,612
Provision for income taxes
33,417
(884)
(57)
34,358
Net income
99,717
(2,383)
(154)
102,254
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
60
-
-
60
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
99,657
$
(2,383)
$
(154)
$
102,194
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$
1.78
$
(0.04)
$
(0.0)
$
1.82
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 28, 2022
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Financial
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Industrial
Restructuring and
Acquisition-related
Adjusted Total
Net Sales
$
2,669,648
$
-
$
-
$
2,669,648
Cost of Goods Sold
1,539,628
-
-
1,539,628
Gross Profit
1,130,020
-
-
1,130,020
Gross Margin
42.3 %
42.3 %
Operating Expenses
793,600
-
211
793,389
Operating Exp as % of Sales
29.7 %
0.0 %
29.7 %
Restructuring and Other Costs
11,684
11,684
-
-
Income from Operations
324,736
(11,684)
(211)
336,631
Operating Margin
12.2 %
-0.4 %
0.0 %
12.6 %
Incremental Margin
44.3 %
24.0 %
Total Other Expense
(11,329)
-
-
(11,329)
Income before provision for income taxes
313,407
(11,684)
(211)
325,302
Provision for income taxes
77,279
(3,014)
(57)
80,350
Net income
236,128
(8,670)
(154)
244,952
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
473
-
-
473
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
235,655
$
(8,670)
$
(154)
$
244,479
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$
4.21
$
(0.15)
$
(0.0)
$
4.36
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 29, 2021
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Financial
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Impairment
Restructuring and
Legal Costs-
Adjusted Total
Net Sales
$
866,294
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
866,294
Cost of Goods Sold
499,823
-
-
-
499,823
Gross Profit
366,471
-
-
-
366,471
Gross Margin
42.3 %
-
-
-
42.3 %
Operating Expenses
257,336
-
-
401
256,935
Operating Exp as % of Sales
29.7 %
-
-
0.0 %
29.7 %
Impairment Loss (Loss Recovery), Net
(20,840)
(20,840)
-
-
-
Restructuring and Other Costs
1,349
-
1,349
-
-
Income from Operations
128,626
20,840
(1,349)
(401)
109,536
Operating Margin
14.8 %
2.4 %
-0.2 %
0.0 %
12.6 %
Total Other Expense
(2,550)
-
-
-
(2,550)
Income before provision for income taxes
126,076
20,840
(1,349)
(401)
106,986
Provision for income taxes
31,141
5,263
(341)
(100)
26,319
Net income
94,935
15,577
(1,008)
(301)
80,667
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
501
-
-
-
501
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
94,434
$
15,577
$
(1,008)
$
(301)
$
80,166
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$
1.68
$
0.28
$
(0.02)
$
(0.01)
$
1.42
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 29, 2021
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Financial
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Inventory
Restructuring
Impairment
Legal Costs -
Adjusted Total
Net Sales
$
2,412,193
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2,412,193
Cost of Goods Sold
1,427,653
30,091
-
-
-
1,397,562
Gross Profit
984,540
(30,091)
-
-
-
1,014,631
Gross Margin
40.8 %
-1.2 %
-
-
-
42.1 %
Operating Expenses
741,156
-
-
-
1,421
739,735
Operating Exp as % of Sales
30.7 %
-
-
-
0.1 %
30.7 %
Impairment Loss
5,886
-
-
5,886
-
-
Restructuring and Other Costs
26,943
-
26,943
-
-
-
Income from Operations
210,555
(30,091)
(26,943)
(5,886)
(1,421)
274,896
Operating Margin
8.7 %
-1.2 %
-1.1 %
-0.2 %
-0.1 %
11.4 %
Total Other Expense
(8,856)
-
-
-
-
(8,856)
Income before provision for income taxes
201,699
(30,091)
(26,943)
(5,886)
(1,421)
266,040
Provision for income taxes
49,639
(7,392)
(6,620)
(1,446)
(349)
65,446
Net income
152,060
(22,699)
(20,323)
(4,440)
(1,072)
200,594
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,087
-
-
-
-
1,087
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
150,973
$
(22,699)
$
(20,323)
$
(4,440)
$
(1,072)
$
199,507
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$
2.69
$
(0.40)
$
(0.36)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.02)
$
3.55
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.