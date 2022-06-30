CDG Promotes Kim Belanger to Vice President of Finance and Human Resources

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group, Inc. (CDG) is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Kim Belanger to Vice President of Finance and Human Resources. As Vice President of Finance and Human Resources, Ms. Belanger will be responsible for overseeing the accounting operations of the company, producing financial reports, maintaining accounting records, interviewing and hiring staff, enforcing company policies and practices, and administering pay, benefits, and leave. In making this announcement, Dewaine Wilson, CDG's CFO, stated that, "Kim has been instrumental to CDG's success in her position as Assistant CFO, and we believe that as Vice President of Finance and Human Resources she will continue to help us develop our HR support tools and services and increase our financial health and preparedness."

Kim Belanger initially served as Controller at CDG from 2008-2010 and rejoined CDG in 2017 as Assistant CFO. Kim has extensive experience in financial accounting and auditing, budgeting, forecasting, and development of best financial practices.

About CDG: CDG has been providing scalable, accurate (B/OSS) billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers since 1970. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, MBS Customer Care, Network / Plant, Trouble, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Task Management, CRM / Prospects, and third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products. Service bureau, hosted, and licensed options are available. Visit our website at www.cdg.ws to learn more.

Contact: Ryan Travaille

Phone: 217 402-3445

ryant@cdg.ws

