Health Recovery Solutions Appoints Melissa Humphrey as Chief Marketing Officer

Industry veteran will lead marketing initiatives to support the company's rapid growth while assisting its customers adopt new remote care delivery models

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) the three-time KLAS Leader in remote patient monitoring, is excited to announce that Melissa Humphrey has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Humphrey is the latest in a series of strategic senior hires to support the company's continued growth and rapid market expansion.

Humphrey will lead the strategy and execution of the company's brand marketing, product marketing, client communication, and demand generation to drive growth and enable client success and satisfaction while working in partnership with sales, product, clinical services, and client success teams.

"HRS has made a commitment to bring the industry's top talent into our business so we can better support our clients, their patients, and our growth," said CEO, Kimberly O'Loughlin. "Melissa's experience in scaling industry-leading brands will be critical as HRS continues to expand our offering to provide our clients with the world-class virtual care platform they deserve. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Melissa to the team."

Humphrey brings a breadth of experience and expertise that includes B2B marketing, brand development, and product marketing to the role. She has spent more than 20 years building and scaling marketing teams in the healthcare technology industry. Prior to joining HRS, she served as Vice President of Marketing at Gainwell Technologies, and held several other marketing leadership roles at HMS, Signify Health, Vizient, and other industry-leading organizations.

"Joining an organization of the caliber of HRS is an amazing opportunity. I could not be more excited to deliver on our incredible mission and vision, and partner with all aspects of the organization to continue to drive incredible growth and value for our clients and their patients," said Melissa Humphrey, Chief Marketing Officer.

About Health Recovery Solutions (HRS)

Health Recovery Solutions' (HRS) telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions empower the nation's leading providers and payers to deliver care to patients across the continuum—reducing readmissions, optimizing clinician workflow, and improving patient satisfaction. HRS' disease-specific telehealth solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients in their self-management. HRS' mission is to create a new standard of care by providing advanced telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions that facilitate behavior change and ultimately improve patient outcomes. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com or email marketing@healthrecoverysolutions.com.

