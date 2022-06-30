SkyDrop Continues to Expand Drone Delivery into Restaurant and Retail Industries by Hiring Vice President of Business Development to Engage Industry-Leading Brands

Thomas Meyer previously played a key role in Walmart and Uber Eats drone delivery programs

RENO, Nev. , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyDrop continues to expand drone delivery into the restaurant and retail industries by hiring Thomas Meyer as the Vice President of Business Development to engage industry-leading brands. Thomas previously played a key role in Walmart and Uber Eats drone delivery programs.

Thomas, a pioneer in the drone delivery industry, introduced the first electrically powered multi-copter to the U.S. in 2006. He was a significant part of the ground-breaking pathfinder program with BNSF railway in 2015, overseeing the first approved routine Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flights as the technology provider. He played a key role in Walmart's first drone delivery project in 2017, and in Uber Eats program for food delivery by drone in 2019. Thomas has a passion for drone delivery and has experienced the value of drone delivery for communities. Thomas' win-win approach to customer relationships is rooted in a deep understanding of economic and technological customer needs and the goal to provide optimized end-to-end solutions for client-specific use cases.

SkyDrop's Vice President of Business Development Thomas Meyer said, "I am looking forward to working with the great team at SkyDrop, and SkyDrop's industry-leading product that has pioneered the drone delivery industry. SkyDrop and I share the vision that drone delivery connects people through accessibility, giving them more free time at their disposal, protecting the environment by reducing the carbon footprint of last-mile delivery, and positively affecting the cost of goods to consumers by lowering delivery costs."

The last-mile drone delivery industry is at an inflection point with major retailers including Walmart and Amazon, among others, announcing plans to expand drone delivery operations this year. SkyDrop and Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (Domino's), signed an agreement earlier this year to launch the second phase of commercial drone deliveries in New Zealand.

SkyDrop's technology empowers businesses to become first-movers and innovation leaders in the industry, enabling drone delivery from your local store to your door, unlocking lower delivery costs, and billions in potential new revenue. The benefits of drone delivery go beyond cost savings as it increases sales and customer loyalty by shortening delivery times, exceeding customer expectations, and saving valuable customer time. Drone delivery improves the product quality and customer satisfaction, especially with food, providing a fresher and better tasting product by getting it to the consumer faster.

SkyDrop is a full-stack solutions provider of hardware and software for autonomous last-mile drone delivery and owns extensive patents. SkyDrop offers a mature, comprehensive system that includes both air and ground technology, enabling a seamless and frictionless workflow at any restaurant or store location.

SkyDrop is solving the last-mile delivery problem with technology that is speedier, safer, quieter, cheaper, and greener.

SkyDrop (formerly known as Flirtey) is a full-stack solutions provider of hardware and software for autonomous last-mile drone delivery and owns extensive patents. SkyDrop is the pioneer of the commercial drone delivery industry, with a mission to make delivery instant for everyone, and a vision of drone delivery that is safer, speedier, quieter, cheaper, and greener. The company first made history in 2015 when it conducted the first-ever FAA-approved drone delivery in the US.

