Hankook Tire Announces Summer Savings up to $100 with Great Hit Rebate

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announces its latest consumer promotion, the Great Hit Rebate. With the baseball season heating up this summer, Hankook will offer consumers up to $100 in savings on popular passenger, SUV and light truck tires. All rebates should be submitted online at hankookrebates.com, beginning today.

According to the Hankook Tire Gauge Index, summer vacations are back, with 60% of Americans expecting to take a road trip this summer compared to just 43% in June 2020. With the return of the summer road trip, it's an ideal time to consider a new set of tires, and Hankook's Great Hit Rebate will help drivers save on a variety of premium all-season, ultra-high performance and off-road tires.

Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines between July 1st and August 7th will qualify for the Great Hit Rebate.

Qualifying tires offered through the 2022 Great Hit Rebate include:

Rebate Amount / Product Product Description $100 Dynapro XT (RC10) On and off-road rugged terrain for Light Trucks and SUVs $80 Ventus S1 AS (H125) *NEW* Year-round sports performance all conditions $80 Ventus V12 evo2 (K120) Ultra-high performance summer tire $70 Dynapro HP2 (RA33) All-season highway performance for SUV/LT $60 Kinergy PT (H737) Premium passenger and crossover touring all-season $60 Kinergy 4S2 (H750) Performance passenger and CUV all-weather

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

