Ekinops’ SixSq joins 5G-EMERGE to build solutions for the satellite-enabled 5G media market

PARIS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading network access and virtualization specialist, is proud to announce the participation of SixSq in the 5G-EMERGE project, which aims to develop solutions that leverage 5G technology and satellite broadcasting to put Europe at the vanguard of media delivery technology. The project is part of the European Space Agency (ESA) programme of Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) led by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The 5G-EMERGE project aims at developing an integrated satellite and terrestrial system based on open standards to enable high-quality content distribution services over multi-layer IP infrastructures. Telecommunications satellites will efficiently deliver high-demand content, including streaming of live events, as close as possible to the end user – to the 'edge'. The project includes demonstrations in 5G base stations, users' homes and vehicles.

A consortium of 20 companies from six European countries will collaborate on developing the distributed edge technology and service-delivery features. SixSq's contribution includes leading the demonstration work package and providing the edge-to-cloud software infrastructure based on its Nuvla.io B2B SaaS platform and marketplace of containerised applications, as well as its open source NuvlaEdge software.

SixSq CEO Marc-Elian Bégin said, "leveraging satellite broadcast and 5G is a great opportunity to deliver the right high-density content at the right location with the right customization. However, this requires fine-tuned orchestration of the entire value chain and this is what SixSq edge-to-cloud software provides. We are no stranger to big challenges posed by ESA and EBU and are looking forward to pushing the boundaries of edge-to-cloud, bringing together the space sector, 5G and multi-media content delivery."

"The 5G-Emerge project is yet another example of Ekinops' long commitment towards software innovation as a mean to add value to the telecommunications sector," commented Vincent Munière, Group Chief Technology Officer & VP R&D at Ekinops. "We are looking forward to helping set the bar in 5G services and content delivery."

For SixSq, this project is a unique opportunity to showcase its edge computing software's ability to orchestrate complex scenarios for a range of new commercial use-cases, ranging from maritime, vehicle, public transport, 5G and building applications. Working with market leaders in their domain, Nuvla.io will manage apps across the edge-to-cloud continuum.

