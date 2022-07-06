Blackbaud CMO Catherine LaCour Honored with 2022 South Carolina Women in Business Award

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce that its Chief Marketing Officer Catherine LaCour has been named a recipient of Charleston Business Magazine's 2022 South Carolina Women in Business Award. This award recognizes women in the state of South Carolina who have risen to the top of their respective fields across the business and entrepreneurial worlds. LaCour is one of 54 women honored this year.

"I am humbled and honored to be included alongside this excellent group of women," said LaCour. "I have always firmly believed that we must lift others up and help other women shine. I hope that together the women recognized with this award can inspire the next generation and forge a strong future for women across the South Carolina business community."

With over 25 years of experience, LaCour is a transformative leader who is passionate about reimagining the way businesses interact with their customers, markets and employees. LaCour has been with Blackbaud for 12 years and in 2018 was named CMO. She has flourished in this role, helping the company expand its market share and scale inside the philanthropic and technology sectors.

During LaCour's tenure, Blackbaud has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsized Employers, one of America's Best Employers by State (South Carolina), and one of the Best Employers for Diversity and for Women. In addition, Blackbaud was named a rising star on Fortune's 2017 Change the World List, which recognized 56 leading companies driving positive social impact through business innovation. In 2021, LaCour was honored as one of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology by the National Diversity Council and DiversityFIRST™ for her work and commitment to closing the gender gap and bringing more diversity into the technology sector. She has also been chosen as a member of the select Fortune Most Powerful Women community.

