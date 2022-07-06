CBIS NAMES INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES EXECUTIVE AS DIRECTOR

Roberto Herencia Brings New Perspective to Catholic Investment Manager's Board

CHICAGO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Brothers Investment Services, Inc. ("CBIS"), a leading Catholic, socially responsible investment management firm and registered investment advisor to Catholic investors around the world, announced the appointment of Roberto Herencia to its board of directors.

A 30-year veteran of the financial services industry, Mr. Herencia has served as Chief Executive Officer of Chicago-based Byline Bancorp since February 2021 and Chairman of Byline Bancorp and Byline Bank since June 2013.

He has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of BXM Holdings, Inc., an investment fund specializing in community bank investments, since 2010, where he led the recapitalization of Byline's predecessor, Metropolitan Bank Group.

"From its inception, CBIS has sought to help Catholic investors around the world unify their faith with responsible management of their assets," says Jeff McCroy, President & Chief Executive Officer of CBIS. "It's a great challenge and I couldn't be more pleased to have a quality individual like Roberto Herencia join us in our efforts. His expertise and experience beyond the U.S. financial markets will no doubt prove invaluable as we continue to expand our global business."

Mr. Herencia currently serves as a trustee of DePaul University and Northwestern Memorial Foundation in Chicago, is on the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement of Chicago and Polk Bros. Foundation, and serves as a member of the Archdiocese of Chicago's Finance Council. He was appointed by President Obama in 2011 to serve on the Overseas Private Investment Corporation's board of directors.

"These are particularly empowering times for us here at CBIS," says Bill Rybak, CBIS Board Chair. "I'm thrilled to be working with a veteran professional like Roberto in our aggressive efforts to help Catholic investors looking to transform the world."

In addition to executive roles with BXM, Midwest Banc Holdings, and Banco Popular North America, Mr. Herencia has served in director roles with Banner Corporation, FirstBank Puerto Rico, American West Bank, and First National Bank of Starbuck.

"I've served in many roles throughout my career, but I consider none more important than being a fiduciary of Catholic assets," says Mr. Herencia. "I feel particularly blessed to have this opportunity to help a great company like CBIS deliver on its commitments to Catholic investors and shareholders around the world. It's a chance, I believe, to answer a higher calling."

CBIS is the Catholic responsible investment firm of choice for a diverse range of Catholic investors. For more information on the firm and its investment efforts, please visit cbisonline.com.

About Christian Brothers Investment Services (CBIS)

CBIS is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm amplifying the power of Catholic investors to transform the world. Responsible for more than $10 billion in assets under management, Chicago-based CBIS works with Catholic investors to develop socially responsible investment strategies and solutions that uphold Catholic beliefs and values without sacrificing returns for investors, often taking an engaged ownership role to command change in its investments. Founded in 1981 by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, CBIS engages third-party institutional investment firms to actively sub-advise its portfolios. For more information, visit cbisonline.com, or call 877-550-2247.

