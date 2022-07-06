Deckers Brands Appoints Anne Spangenberg as President of Fashion Lifestyle

GOLETA, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, today announced the appointment of Anne Spangenberg as President of Fashion Lifestyle, effective July 11, 2022. Spangenberg will serve on the Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Dave Powers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Deckers Brands.

Spangenberg has an extensive track record as a global leader and strategic brand builder, most recently as Global Vice President of Merchandising for Nike, Inc. She will lead Deckers' Fashion Lifestyle brands, including UGG and Koolaburra, with a focus on product diversification, consumer adoption, and franchise evolution across a tightly-managed omnichannel marketplace.

"The UGG brand is currently in its strongest position ever, which will only be bolstered by Anne's appointment," said Powers. "Anne is a proven industry leader who has played a meaningful role in creating and transforming merchandising functions across categories, channels, and markets. Importantly, she brings to Deckers an innate understanding of the consumer and the ability to efficiently implement strategy in alignment with the latest fashion and lifestyle trends. I'm proud of the great work the UGG team has delivered, and I look forward to working with Anne to accelerate the brand's growth, enhance the customer experience, and make continued progress on our goals over the coming years."

"I am excited to take on the role of President of Fashion Lifestyle and lead an incredible team of passionate individuals fueled by collaboration and creativity," said Spangenberg. "With significant opportunity ahead for UGG, I look forward to driving this already immensely successful business toward its next level of growth. The brand's unique combination of strong consumer demand, a loyal and expanding customer base, and the ability to innovate both new and existing franchises gives me confidence in our capability to further elevate UGG through disciplined and strategic global marketplace management while building on exciting levels of global brand heat."

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the future growth and success of our brands. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expected," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or "would," and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions.

Forward-looking statements represent our management's current expectations and predictions about trends affecting our business and industry and are based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law or the listing rules of the New York Stock Exchange, we expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, whether to conform such statements to actual results or changes in our expectations, or as a result of the availability of new information.

