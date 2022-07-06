Healthcare Staffing Leader Acquires Tech-Startup Matchwell

Growth-Stage Nursing Jobs and Allied Health Professionals Marketplace Now Owned by Medical Solutions

DURHAM, N.C., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matchwell, the healthcare staffing solution built for today's flexible workforce, announced it has been acquired by Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest providers of total workforce solutions serving the healthcare industry. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This acquisition will serve to connect thousands of healthcare organization partners with hundreds of thousands of nurses and allied health professionals looking for travel, local contract, and per diem work.

Matchwell, a growth-stage nursing jobs and allied health professionals marketplace, was acquired by healthcare staffing leader Medical Solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (PRNewswire)

Matchwell, a nursing and allied health jobs marketplace, was acquired by healthcare staffing leader Medical Solutions.

"Matchwell's mission is to help healthcare organizations better tap into their local community for filling contract or per diem work, and to do so in the most efficient and transparent way possible," said Matchwell's Founder, Robert Crowe. "In partnering with Craig and the team at Medical Solutions, we've found a strategic partner who aligns with this vision – and I could not be more excited about all that we will do to meet the current and future demands of the healthcare staffing industry."

In a separate release, Medical Solutions CEO, Craig Meier, noted how Matchwell's business model further bolsters Medical Solutions' total workforce solutions and expands its current portfolio of service offerings into the per diem and local markets. "Matchwell's emphasis on purpose and passion means the addition of the company's operations, management team, and talented staff will complement our human-first approach. Together, we'll deliver on our purpose of connecting care at even greater levels than we are today," said Meier.

The Matchwell team is a largely remote work staff that will continue to operate out of its Durham, NC headquarters and leverage its rich Research Triangle Park roots. By aligning with Omaha, NE-based Medical Solutions, Matchwell will continue its mission to supply modern staffing tools to its healthcare organization partners while empowering clinicians to find work their way.

About Matchwell

Matchwell is the tech-enabled job marketplace that empowers healthcare organizations to access and manage a flexible workforce in the most efficient model in the industry. By leveraging AI and providing full transparency and direct access, healthcare organizations can better utilize their existing workforce while attracting new clinicians who are seeking work on their terms. With more than 50,000 on-platform clinicians and 1,000 sites of care under contract, Matchwell is helping redefine the merits and power of a flexible workforce. For more information, visit wematchwell.com .

About Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality travel nurses, allied healthcare professionals, interim clinical leaders, and non-clinical professionals, in contingent as well as permanent positions, for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The Company's workforce solutions include a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Tupelo, Miss. In 2018, the Company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group, Aureus Group, AurStaff, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit medicalsolutions.com .

Contact: Ally Stynchula

Phone: (844) 438-6824

Email: astynchula@wematchwell.com

Matchwell: Empowering Great Work (PRNewsfoto/Matchwell) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Matchwell