Northwest Montana Association of Realtors® (NMAR) partners with Endpoint Utility to tackle the lack of Tech Support for Realtors®

KALISPELL, Mont., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endpoint Utility Corp, a Montana-based IT support provider for small businesses and individuals, today announced a new partnership with the Northwest Montana Association of Realtors® (NMAR). This partnership will provide NMAR's nearly 1,300 Realtor® members with the IT support needed to stay productive and secure.

Tech Support On-Demand. Relax. We'll take IT from here. (PRNewswire)

"Today's real estate agents rely heavily on technology to conduct business – but a common theme is time wasted on trying to support their own IT, as well as cybersecurity threats. Secure devices and apps, speed, and performance are mission critical for Realtors®, especially at the pace needed to stay competitive in this market," said David Mayer, CEO of Endpoint Utility Corp. "That's why we built On Demand Tech Support for Realtors®. It empowers them to stay focused on their clients, closing transactions, and growing their business…not troubleshooting technology issues or worrying about data security."

"Even NMAR has had their IT troubles. I'm so grateful we found Endpoint!" said Jeri Moon, NMAR Association Executive. "The days of frantically trying to fix A/V problems have been solved. They've proven to be available at a moment's notice and that's why we're excited to be able to extend the same great support NMAR has received from Endpoint Utility out to all our membership."

Key features of On-Demand Tech Support for Realtors® include:

User Support – Questions and issues with Realtor® apps

Security – Up to date and protected data and devices

Device Support – Proactive and reactive support and repair

Connectivity – Plans and devices to keep you always connected

For more Information as well as pricing, visit:

https://www.endpointutilitycorp.com/NMAR

About Endpoint Utility Corporation: Endpoint Utility Corporation is a Kalispell, Montana based IT support provider for small businesses and individuals. Endpoint Utility provides an affordable, expertly managed set of technology solutions for customers that have been dramatically underserved by the current IT ecosystem.

About Northwest Montana Association of Realtors®:

Northwest Montana Association of Realtors® is the voice of real estate in Northwest Montana, supporting more than 1,300 members serving land, commercial and residential real estate. NMAR is dedicated to helping local Realtors® succeed by providing a full range of member services and benefits, professional development opportunities, and legislative advocacy.

David Mayer

Endpoint Utility Corp

406-884-2420

David.mayer@endpointutilitycorp.com

