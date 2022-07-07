Bulldog PR Awards 2022 Honors Amendola for HSBlox Value-Based Care Campaign

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola announced today that it has won a 2022 Bulldog PR Award in the Best Thought Leadership category for its HSBlox campaign, solidifying the company's reputation as a top public relations (PR) and marketing communications agency for healthcare and health IT. The Bulldog PR Awards, which celebrate the best and brightest corporate communications and PR efforts, honored Amendola with a Bronze award for a campaign it developed to increase awareness of HSBlox in the value-based care (VBC) space.

The overarching goal of the campaign was to communicate the challenges of VBC models and the ways in which HSBlox uses contract modeling, network build-out, contract administration, permissioned data exchange and payment technologies to integrate traditional medical networks with non-medical ones (i.e., social services agencies, community-based organizations) to bring VBC administration to fruition. Amendola set on a course of creating third-party references by engaging industry analysts and media outlets. The firm researched top healthcare industry analysts, reporters and publications covering VBC, social determinants of health (SDOH), and health equity. Amendola then built a weekly cadence of media campaigns, alternating among proactive, issues-based pitching; HSBlox news; and thought leadership.

Amendola drafted pitches and contributed content that added new elements to the media and analyst coverage over the last few years. For example, while most coverage focused on the need to address SDOH in VBC program models, fewer articles discussed the challenges of incorporating digitized unstructured data in a way that made it part of a patient's entire medical record for whole-person health. Lastly, Amendola pitched briefings with top analyst firms covering VBC and the payer markets.

The campaign secured 17 briefings with eight different analyst firms over a 10-month period. Those briefings resulted in four analyst reports or blog posts, 19 pieces of vendor-neutral contributed content, and five podcast appearances.

"We are proud to be recognized for the hard work that our team put into executing this brand awareness campaign," said agency CEO, Jodi Amendola. "Our PR initiatives enabled HSBlox sales leaders to leverage the earned content created by the campaign to escort prospects through the sales funnel and underscore the importance of the digital infrastructure needed to successfully achieve VBC models."

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About HSBlox

HSBlox is an Atlanta-based technology company empowering healthcare organizations with the tools and support to deliver value-based care (VBC) successfully and sustainably. HSBlox's CureAlign® platform enables healthcare organizations to administer value-based programs, including contract modeling, network build-out, contract administration, permissioned data exchange and payment. Recently, the company released CureAlign 3.5, combining its Contract Builder and modeling capabilities with its Contract Library for seamless deployment of value-based programs. Along with CureAlign's one-of-a-kind hierarchical approach to VBC participant onboarding, alternative payment models can combine global reimbursement programs with episode-specific arrangements to deliver unparalleled transparency in pursuit of the Quintuple Aim for healthcare improvement.

Follow HSBlox on LinkedIn to see the latest about value-based program administration or visit www.hsblox.com to read more about scaling of value-based programs.

