Leading Prosthetics Manufacturer WillowWood Global Has Acquired MAKstride

MESA, Ariz., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WillowWood Global LLC ("WillowWood," or the "Company"), a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of prosthetic products, today announced that it has acquired MAKstride Prosthetics ("MAKstride"). The highly complementary transaction represents WillowWood's first strategic acquisition since partnering with growth-oriented private equity firm Blue Sea Capital LLC ("Blue Sea") in December 2021.

Based in Mesa, Arizona, MAKstride develops, designs, and manufactures prosthetic devices and componentry, including prosthetic feet, foot shells, and high-precision machined components. Founded in 2006, MAKstride is noteworthy among prosthetic partners for its exceptional R&D function, precision machining capabilities, and manufacturing expertise across diverse metals, fiberglass, carbon fiber and plastics.

"The MAKstride acquisition marks the culmination of a multi-year, collaborative partnership with Monty and his team to co-develop cutting-edge innovation for the prosthetics industry, including the recent launch of our groundbreaking META® Shock X product within the broader META® foot platform," said Daniel Rubin, COO of WillowWood. "We are excited and fortunate to have them as part of the WillowWood family."

Said Dr. Monty Moshier, Founder and CEO of MAKstride, "As an aeronautical engineer and the son of a lower limb amputee, I founded MAKstride 16 years ago to apply my engineering expertise to my passion for prosthetics. Since then, we have grown to become a world-class prosthetics partner serving amputees globally. We intentionally selected WillowWood as our preferred partner and, after many years of collaborative innovation, look forward to joining the organization."

As a critical member of WillowWood's leadership, Dr. Moshier will continue to lead MAKstride as Managing Director and will serve as a research fellow for WillowWood's R&D efforts, including several upcoming META® product launches.

Added Erin Lansky, Principal at Blue Sea, "We partnered with WillowWood's management to strategically transform the prosthetics industry, and the MAKstride acquisition represents an exciting start toward accomplishing that vision. The deal underscores our excitement to acquire or partner with other prosthetic device manufacturers and their talented leaders who share our core value of securing great patient outcomes."

McDermott Will & Emery provided legal counsel to the Company.

