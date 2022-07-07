NASA Invites Media to Grand Opening of New Research Support Building

WASHINGTON , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland will unveil its new Research Support Building (RSB) on Tuesday, July 11. Media are invited to attend.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., and interviews and a media tour will follow. An open house for Glenn employees will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Media interested in attending the event should contact Jan Wittry at jan.m.wittry-1@nasa.gov by noon Friday, July 8.

The contemporary new building will serve as a campus center and provide a flexible, inclusive, and collaborative workplace for employees to meet NASA's future mission needs. The RSB will house 164 employees and include open office areas, private offices, conference rooms, collaborative engineering rooms, a gift shop, credit union, and cafeteria.

NASA was awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification for the building's environmental features.

The RSB is part of the center's Facility Master Plan, a multiyear effort to revitalize the central campus and renovate or replace WWII-era buildings.

