WuXi STA Opens New Large-scale Oligonucleotide and Peptide Manufacturing Facility

SHANGHAI , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi STA, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, today announced the opening of a new large-scale oligonucleotide and peptide manufacturing facility at its Changzhou campus. The new facility underscores WuXi STA's ongoing commitment to enhance its capacity and capability to meet the fast-growing customer needs for oligonucleotide and peptide therapeutics development and manufacturing worldwide, making more innovative therapies accessible to the patients.

With the opening of the new 30,570 sq.ft. oligonucleotide plant, WuXi STA extends its leadership in oligonucleotide development and manufacturing worldwide, with four large-scale oligonucleotide production lines and more than 20 small- to mid-scale production lines that increase the overall manufacturing capacity of a single synthesis run from 1.9 mol to 6.0 mol.

The new 22,260 sq.ft. peptide plant features three new production lines with reactors that can accommodate up to 1,000 L, increasing WuXi STA's overall Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) total reactor volume to 6,490 L.

The new facility is an essential part of WuXi STA's comprehensive end-to-end Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) platform for new modalities. The platform supports oligonucleotides and peptides, including novel monomers and linkers, and complex conjugates, from early discovery to development and commercial production at any scale. With this enhanced manufacturing capacity and over 850 dedicated scientists, WuXi STA's new modality CRDMO platform can better enable global partners as their projects progress to late and commercial stages.

In addition, WuXi STA offers injectable formulation development and manufacturing services, including Lipid NanoParticle technology (LNP), as well as comprehensive analytical and Chemical, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) dossier preparation services, which further accelerate the development of new oligonucleotide and peptide therapeutics for the market.

"We are pleased to support our global partners in their efforts to develop new modality therapies for patients in need," said Dr. Minzhang Chen, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec and CEO of WuXi STA. "WuXi STA is committed to enabling partners by enhancing our new modality CRDMO platform's capacity and capability to expedite the development and commercialization of more innovative therapies to benefit patients worldwide."

WuXi STA has a global network of multiple R&D and manufacturing sites across Asia, North America and Europe, including a new pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Middletown, Delaware that is scheduled to open in 2024.

