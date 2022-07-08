ASHLEY PARTNERS WITH NASHVILLE RESCUE MISSION TO SUPPORT LOCAL COMMUNITY SHELTER

Furniture Donation to local Nashville organization as a part of Ashley's "Home on Tour" Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Ashley wrapped up the second stop on their "Home on Tour" Series, they have partnered with local Nashville organization, Nashville Rescue Mission, to donate over $23,000 in furniture and accessories in support of their mission.

Ashley (PRNewswire)

Nashville Rescue Mission strives to give transformational hope to everyone who walks through their doors. This organization is a Christ-centered community committed to helping the hungry, homeless, and hurting by providing programs and services that focus on a person's entire life – physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, and social. Today, Nashville Rescue Mission serves over 600 men, women, and children daily, providing hope for today, tomorrow, and forever.

"Nashville Rescue Mission is very grateful for the furniture donation from Ashley! One of the Mission's core values is Radical Hospitality: We believe God has called and commissioned us to be ministers of His radical love, grace and mercy and we demonstrate that by treating those we serve in a way that honors that calling. Having new furnishings and décor items helps us provide 'Radical Hospitality' to the most vulnerable in our community, thank you," said Lisa Spelta, Director of Major Gifts of Nashville Rescue Mission.

On June 28th, Ashley hosted guests at Marathon Music Works in the heart of Nashville, TN, where they created an immersive experience for over 1,300 attendees. The space was furnished with engaging product vignettes and unique brand experiences, featuring trending product to inspire guests to revamp and re-energize their favorite spaces at home. All the furniture featured throughout the event will be used at Nashville Rescue Mission to help furnish living spaces and common areas throughout the facility for those seeking assistance from the organization.

Since opening their doors in 1954, Nashville Rescue Mission has provided food, shelter, and rehabilitation to those who come through their facility. Never turning anyone away, the Mission is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The organization has already made an impact within the Nashville community, and they will continue to do so.

"Ashley is honored to be able to play a part in helping the Nashville community. We have been able to see firsthand how Nashville Rescue Mission positively impacts the lives of those they serve and are confident that this donation will help them continue to meet their goals of helping the local community," said Elizabeth Dufresne, Manager of Experiential Marketing at Ashley.

About Ashley

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,075 locations in 64 countries.

Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at www.ashley.com "Like" Ashley on Facebook, follow on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest

About Nashville Rescue Mission

Nashville Rescue Mission is a Christ-centered community dedicated to providing hope for today, hope for tomorrow, and hope for eternity to the hungry, homeless, and hurting. The Mission provides meals, safe shelter, and clothing to those in need, as well as support and long-term assistance for those struggling with homelessness, addictions, and other life-debilitating problems. With a focus on two ministries- Guest Services Ministries and Recovery Ministries – the Mission operates almost entirely from donated foods, materials, and generous contributions from individuals, churches, and organizations. Established in 1954, Nashville Rescue Mission is a faith-focused, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and does not reply upon government funds. Visit nashvillerescuemission.org to learn more.

Media Contact:

Carolina Ribble

cribble@ashleyfurniture.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ashley HomeStores, LTD.