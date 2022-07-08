Scribe Biosciences Wins CYTO 2022 Technology Showcase

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scribe Biosciences has won the Technology Showcase at CYTO 2022, International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry's annual meeting. Scribe Biosciences is an early-stage company pioneering technologies to accelerate immunotherapy discoveries through linked functional and genomic profiling of single-cell interactions. Their powerful Microenvironment of Demand (MOD) single-cell interaction technology topped a field of 11 semifinalists to take home the award.

Scribe Biosciences Logo (PRNewswire)

Characterization of interactions between immune cells and tumor cells is a key bottleneck for developers of immunotherapies, particularly for chimeric antigen receptor therapy (CAR-T) and T-cell receptor (TCR) therapy. Scribe's MOD technology can profile hundreds-of-thousands of immune cell-tumor cell interactions in a matter of hours, increasing single-cell assay throughputs 100-X compared to current technologies. In addition, MOD's discrete single-cell functional assays provide granular data with higher precision than traditional cell co-culture approaches.

"It is gratifying to receive the CYTO 2022 award and see the scientific community's enthusiastic response to our MOD technology," said Russell Cole, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Scribe Biosciences. "MOD is enabling some really exciting collaborations with immunotherapy developers – stay tuned for the latest developments!"

About ISAC

The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) is a global scientific society serving the cytometry community by leading technological innovation, scholarship, and the exchange of knowledge in the quantitative cell sciences. Originally founded as society in 1978, ISAC continues its original mission to promote research and development, facilitate the integration of the many disciplines within cytometry, and to disseminate knowledge relating to the field of cytometry. To learn more, go to: isac-net.org.

About Scribe Biosciences

Scribe Biosciences is a San Francisco-based company pioneering technologies to accelerate immunotherapy discoveries through linked functional and genomic profiling of single-cell interactions. Scribe's Microenvironment on Demand (MOD) technology enables the construction of hundreds of thousands of live cell-based assays (cytotoxicity, secretion) in droplets and selectively profile assay-positive droplets using genomics readouts. Scribe's platform will enable a deeper understanding of cancer, cardiovascular, and autoimmune diseases by linking live-cell assays to genomics at a single-cell resolution. To learn more, go to: scribebiosciences.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scribe Biosciences, Inc.