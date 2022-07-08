Unprecedented Jr. Builders Chosen to Design Half Million Dollar 2023 Rose Parade(R) Float from Concept to Completion

IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is pleased to announce their Junior Builders' one-day event for 10-15 year olds, in Costa Mesa, CA on July 14th. Children will shadow building industry professionals and participate in various building and design workshops, followed by a brainstorming and designing session of BIASC's 2023 Rose Parade(R) Float. This event will be hosted by Brookfield Residential, a national homebuilder.

BIASC created the first Jr. Builder program in 2019, designed to give young children the opportunity to learn more about the building industry with online home design contests and interaction with industry leaders. However, due to the COVID pandemic, the program remained dormant until a special announcement was recently presented to the Jr. Builder alumni to reconvene and assist with the upcoming Rose Parade presented by Honda.

"The Rose Parade is about creativity and imagination on one of the world's largest stages. As our industry looks to provide housing for the next generation, we thought the most talented people to provide us with a futuristic snapshot would be our next generation of homebuilders," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano.

This year's Jr. Builders' theme and concept piggybacks off BIASC's previous announcement of their participation in the 2023 Tournament of Roses(R) Parade in Pasadena, CA. BIASC has given complete concept and float design decisions to the Jr. Builder attendees. The Jr. Builders will craft verbal, written and artistic drawings that will be vetted through professional float designers. The builders will be working around the chosen theme for the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda, "Turning The Corner," and will have the final say in overall design, colors and prop placement. The final theme and float concept will be determined by the Jr. Builders, and will be formally announced next month at an exclusive reception at Tournament House, joined by the Tournament of Roses President, UCLA and USC football alumni, and the region's most prestigious home builders on August 11th.

"There are many exciting monumental events happening in 2023 for the Building Industry of Southern California," said Wes Keusder, BIASC Centennial Rose Parade Co-Chairman. "We are embarking on our organization's centennial anniversary, participating in the world-famous Rose Parade and grabbing as many hands as we can to come and join in on our celebrations. It is the ideal time to look to the future and the next 100 years and give our youth the power to choose, while also building with environmental responsibilities in mind. We are here to start passing on our wisdom and learning from them at the same time."

BIASC holds an annual Jr. Builder summer camp that provides children with an opportunity to get hands-on experience while exploring many aspects of the home building business. This one-day camp event will teach participants about honoring the history and future of Southern California while learning about float design. All attendees will have the opportunity to help design the float. BIASC's participation in the 2023 Rose Parade has inspired the organization to incorporate Jr. Builders in this milestone experience, with many more soon-to-be-announced BIASC Rose Parade events to follow.

August 11th marks the unveiling of the chosen BIASC Rose Parade Float theme. To learn more please visit https://members.biasc.org/events/tournament-of-roses-house-exclusive-summer-reception .

About Building Industry of Southern California

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit https://biasc.org/ .

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Association

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® and a variety of accompanying events. The Association's 935 volunteer members will drive the success of 134th Rose Parade themed "Turning The Corner," on Monday, January 2, 2023, followed by the 109th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com . Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

IMAGE DOWNLOAD

View original content:

SOURCE Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc.