Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Payment of Previously Declared Monthly Common Share Distribution; Reconfirms August 1 Distribution

HARTFORD, Conn., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), a closed-end fund, announced today that it will begin to process its monthly distribution of $0.0375 per common share, which was previously scheduled to be paid on July 1 to shareholders of record as of June 13, 2022.

In addition, the Fund's Board has declared the monthly distribution of $0.0375 per common share for payment on August 1 to shareholders of record as of July 11, 2022 (ex-dividend date of July 8, 2022).

About the Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has an investment objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser of the fund and Allianz Global Investors manages the fund in a subadvisory capacity. For more information, contact shareholder services at 866-270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed-end fund section of virtus.com .

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the fund's annual report. A copy of the fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

